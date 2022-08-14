Does Saitama ever lose in One Punch Man manga?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. Sportskeeda doesn’t claim ownership of the media used in the article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man’s protagonist, Saitama, is one of the strongest characters in the entire series, and this has been proven on numerous occasions. However, some of the best fights that challenged Saitama the most took place in the recent chapters of the manga. Those who have only watched the anime might have some questions about Saitama’s battles against his stronger enemies, which is natural.

But one thing that most only-anime fans want to know is whether or not Saitama has ever lost a fight in the series. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the fights that might have pushed the Caped Baldy to his limits and understand if anyone ever defeated him.

One Punch Man: Has Saitama ever lost a fight?

We know that the Caped Baldy has been in numerous fights against ridiculously powerful opponents. One of the earliest fights that showed his strength was against the Deep Sea King. In this fight Genos, an S-Class hero, lost to this monster, but Saitama managed to beat it with one single punch, which also changed the weather in that area.

Since then, he hasn’t lost any of those fights in the series. However, the only fight that came close to testing his true potential was his fight against Garou in the Monsters Association arc of One Punch Man. Let’s see how he fared against the Hero Hunter in the manga.

The close call with Garou

Saitama was forced to take that fight quite seriously after Garou had killed Genos. Saitama resorted to using multiple Serious Punches but Garou survived them all. This is a clear indication that he was the strongest villain that Saitama has faced in the series as of now. Moreover, during the course of the fight, there were three distinct Serious moves that Saitama used - Serious Punch, Serious Table Flip, and Serious Sneeze. The last Serious move sent them both into outer space where Garou attempted to send Saitama into the sun.

Garou failed, and he ultimately realized his wrongdoings, following which he taught Saitama to travel back in time to defeat him in the past. During that fight, not only did Saitama win, but there were two important points that were highlighted: Saitama's unlimited potential and his constant growth as a combatant. Despite having received God’s powers, there wasn’t anything Garou could do to defeat the Caped Baldy. Suffice to say, Saitama hasn’t lost a single fight in the One Punch Man manga so far.

Will Saitama ever lose a fight in One Punch Man?

Based on how things are progressing, the unknown entity, God, could be the main antagonist that Saitama has to face. Either that, or there could be a far more potent threat from a different dimension which would be explored later by the mangaka. That being said, it is unlikely that Saitama would lose a fight owing to his unlimited potential and his perpetual growth. On the flip side, the series could create a monster so strong that Saitama would finally get excited to have a worthy opponent. It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses with time. Only then will fans know if there will ever come a point when Saitama’s limits will be tested.

