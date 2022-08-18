One Punch Man chapter 170: Garou turned over a new leaf

The much-awaited chapter 170 of One Punch Man has finally been released after a short delay owing to the big announcement that was made early on. Yusuke Murata mentioned that this chapter would mark the conclusion of the Monsters Association arc in this series.

This chapter doesn't have much action, but it is a good conclusion to the story arc. Like some of the series' previous chapters, this chapter also focuses on Garou. From what we saw in the last chapter, he fled from the scene, and the heroes seemed to be quite concerned. Let's take a look at how this chapter concluded this saga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from chapter 170 of One Punch Man. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

One Punch Man chapter 170 highlights

Garou apologizes for his dine and dash incident

Way back in chapter 87 of One Punch Man, Garou had eaten food at a restaurant and managed to escape without paying for it. But now, it seems like Garou is done with his evil ways, as he was shown apologizing at the police station for the incident. Bang was also with him, and the two walked out after apologizing.

Bang was happy to have Garou back, and he spoke about how he needed to lead the way for Garou since he was his teacher. Bang planned to take Garou to all the victims hurt because of his “hero hunting.”

Garou apologizes for the dine and dash incident (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

The next panel gave fans information on where Garou was found after fleeing. He was found in the secret training grounds that Bang had shown him when Garou was a student.

Garou put on an act and told Bang that the only reason he came back to him was because no other hero could match Bang's ability to fight. He requested his former master to continue sparring with him. At this point, Garou recollected the time when Bang landed a heavy hit after Garou's monsterization process.

Bang found Garou (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

Tareo is inspired by Garou

Tareo and Garou have run into each other a couple of times. Garou inspired Tareo to overcome difficulties and not give up when people bullied him. His so-called friends were trying to act like heroes, but all they wanted was an excuse to kick Tareo.

However, this time Tareo got back up and called himself Garou Man, the hero. He told them that no matter how often they kicked him, he would get back up. Little Tareo also went on to call them fake heroes. Waganma, a rich kid, called Tareo home to play video games with him.

Tareo fights back (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

When Tareo’s “friends” realized that the two were friends, they expressed interest in tagging along. Instead of bearing a grudge, Tareo asked Waganma if his friends could come, and they went home.

Garou and Bang have a chat

The One Punch Man Hero Hunter requested Bang to arrange for fights with some of the best heroes to awaken without the whole monsterization process. However, Bang reassured Garou that he was stronger than before after Metal Knight did some maintenance on him.

The scene transitioned to the Heroes Association HQ, where Sitch was having a conversation with Sekingar. Sitch received Bang's resignation letter and informed Sekingar that Bang would be Garou's guardian. Bang plans on introducing Garou to the Heroes Association at some point.

Bang and Garou have a casual conversation in One Punch Man chapter 170 (Image via ONE/Yusuke Murata, Shueisha)

Sekingar expressed his interest in Garou, and Sitch wondered about the backlash he might face from other heroes. The scene transitions back to Garou and Bang, and the two are having a casual conversation. Bang asked Garou if he was into any girl, and that's when Garou confessed. He liked Kiiro, the actress who played the role of Gau Yellow. The two walked down the road as Garou and Bang reunited after everything they went through.

The chapter ended with a panel where the One Punch Man protagonist was alongside Genos, and it looked like an unknown person was spying on the two characters.

