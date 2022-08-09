One Punch Man Chapter 170: Expected Release Date and Time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man fans are eagerly waiting for chapter 170 to be released to understand what the heroes are going to do with Hero Hunter. The fight has come to an end, and the Caped Baldy emerged victorious, but Garou is still at large. While every other hero is concerned, Saitama seems quite relaxed about the current situation.

Yusuke Murata takes the webcomic as the source material for his manga chapters and uploads it when he finishes. One Punch Man is one of the few manga series that doesn’t adhere to a release schedule for its chapters. Hence, based on how often Murata sensei releases his chapters, fans can expect the next chapter to be released either in the next two weeks or in the final week of the month.

Let’s take a look at the expected release dates for chapter 170 of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man chapter 170 expected release details

Fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released either on August 18, 2022, or August 25, 2022. However, these dates are subject to change since the series doesn’t have a strict release schedule for its chapter releases. One thing we do know about the chapter release is that it usually comes out on a Thursday. The chapters are usually released at 12 midnight JST. All the chapters will be available on Viz.

One Punch Man chapter 169 recap

Chapter 169 of the manga featured a lot of conversation now that the fight has concluded. Saitama handed Genos his core from an alternate timeline, and all of the memories became accessible to Genos. He realized that Saitama was able to travel back in time and saved all the heroes moments before dying. He tried explaining this to Saitama, who didn’t seem to understand anything from the conversation.

At that moment, Genos realized he was the only one who knew about time travel. Even Garou wasn’t aware of Saitama’s feats at that point. Genos was happy to be reunited with his master after all the trouble he went through. Meanwhile, Garou was allowing all the heroes to beat him up and didn’t even retaliate. Metal Bat intervened and said that they were beating up an injured person and needed to stop. Amai Mask was convinced that he needed to kill Garou in that instant.

What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting One Punch Man Chapter 169What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting One Punch Man Chapter 169What I love most about this chapter is King learning to usw his King's Engine properly. He gained a lot of confidence from this arc. I am so pumped up!! He's even holding Tatsumaki while resting 💕💕 https://t.co/7hM4vT3esK

Tareo was conscious and ran towards the ruckus created by other heroes. He clung to Amai Mask’s legs hoping he wouldn’t hit Garou. Zombieman intervened and asked Garou if he took God’s help and borrowed his powers. The Hero Hunter denied everything with a manic laugh. Bang told Garou that he needed to repent for everything he has done by saving others in need. King used his King Engine at Maximum Output, which got everyone’s attention.

He asked the heroes to stop as a kid was watching everything unfold. Garou made a run for it, and Metal Knight asked everyone to undergo a decontamination process since they were all suffering from acute radiation poisoning.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Fans can expect the heroes to rendezvous at the HQ and undergo a decontamination procedure set up by Metal Knight. Genos will most likely visit Dr. Kuseno’s lab and get himself fixed. There is a likelihood that Genos will reveal Saitama’s time traveling abilities to the scientist as well. It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from here on.

