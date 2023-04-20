Jujutsu Kaisen creator Akutami schedules Gojo vs Sukuna on one of Japan's most romantic days

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator, Gege Akutami, has crafted an unexpected twist in the series by scheduling the highly anticipated battle between Gojo and Sukuna on December 24th, one of the most romantic days in Japan. Often regarded as the Japanese equivalent of Valentine's Day, Christmas Eve is a day typically celebrated by couples who go on dates and exchange gifts.

The intriguing decision to set up a climactic battle between Gojo and Sukuna on such a significant day has captured the attention of fans, who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some may see this as a mere coincidence or creative decision, others speculate that there may be a deeper meaning behind Akutami's choice, adding another layer of complexity to the already rich narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The significance of December 24th in Jujutsu Kaisen and Akutami’s decision

Yonah @TheYonahS2 #JJKSpoilers #JJK221



Gojo proposes the fight to retake on

DECEMBER 24th!!! Kenny says "Haha, how romantic"



A curiosity about the holidays in Japan is that Christmas Eve (December 24) is the most romantic day of the year. It's the Japanese version of Valentine's Day. Gojo proposes the fight to retake onDECEMBER 24th!!! Kenny says "Haha, how romantic"A curiosity about the holidays in Japan is that Christmas Eve (December 24) is the most romantic day of the year. It's the Japanese version of Valentine's Day. #JJKSpoilers #JJK221Gojo proposes the fight to retake onDECEMBER 24th!!! Kenny says "Haha, how romantic"A curiosity about the holidays in Japan is that Christmas Eve (December 24) is the most romantic day of the year. It's the Japanese version of Valentine's Day. https://t.co/WeoT4CuEye

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221, Gojo proposes that the battle with Sukuna be postponed until December 24th. This particular date holds great significance in the series, as it marks the anniversary of the former's fateful battle with his best friend and his army, Geto Suguru, which ultimately led to the latter's death.

Fans speculate that Akutami's decision to set up the Gojo vs Sukuna showdown on this date may serve as a tribute to the memory of Geto as well as a way to honor the bond between Gojo and his fallen friend.

Moreover, the fact that December 24th is considered the most romantic day in Japan adds another layer of intrigue to the story. While romance may not be the first thing that comes to mind when discussing an action-packed manga like Jujutsu Kaisen, the underlying themes of love, friendship, and sacrifice are undeniably present throughout the series.

GOATJO SATORU @yuujiitadoris jjk0 novel: the curse called getou was finally exorcised on December 24, 2017.



“how romantic.” jjk0 novel: the curse called getou was finally exorcised on December 24, 2017.“how romantic.” https://t.co/T808c7pP0I

By setting up a pivotal battle between Gojo and Sukuna on such a significant day, Akutami may subtly remind readers of the deeper emotional connections between the characters, as well as the sacrifices they are willing to make for one another.

The choice of December 24th as the date for the battle has also led to speculation among fans about the possible outcome of the showdown. Some believe that Gojo's impactful comeback may ultimately require him to sacrifice himself to save Megumi, mirroring the events that led to Geto's death on the same date.

This theory is further fueled by tweets suggesting that Gojo's decision to schedule the battle on this specific date could be a deliberate attempt to ensure that, should he die, his memory will be honored in the same way Geto's has been.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami's decision to set up the climactic battle between Gojo and Sukuna on December 24th, one of Japan's most romantic days, has added another layer of intrigue and depth to the already captivating narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen. While the significance of this date is clear in terms of its connection to Gojo's past, the potential implications for the story's future remain uncertain.

As the series continues to unfold, fans eagerly await the outcome of the Gojo vs Sukuna battle, which is sure to be a turning point for Jujutsu Kaisen. Whether the events of December 24th will bring about heartbreak, triumph, or perhaps even a surprising twist, one thing is certain: Akutami's masterful storytelling will continue to captivate and enthrall readers as they follow the journey of Gojo, Megumi, and the rest of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Poll : 0 votes