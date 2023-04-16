Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Gojo's greatest enemy is his own loneliness, not Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen, a wildly popular manga and anime series, has captivated audiences with its unique blend of action, supernatural elements, and complex characters. Among these characters, Gojo Satoru stands out as an enigmatic and immensely powerful sorcerer, known for his unparalleled strength and cursed technique.

However, recent developments have revealed that Gojo's true enemy may not be the powerful and malicious Sukuna, but rather the crushing loneliness that threatens to consume him.

In a world where battles against terrifying curses and their manifestations are commonplace, Gojo's struggle with loneliness adds a deep human and emotional layer to the story. It is this inner battle that resonates with the audience, making them relate to and empathize with Gojo, a seemingly invincible character.

Jujutsu Kaisen revealed the paradox of Gojo's Strength and his loneliness

indigo @hizuknows Gojo is said to be in his element when he’s alone, gojo saying he doesn’t want anyone to be alone. Gojo and loneliness.



Gojo may win against sukuna, but in return he will lose everyone he loves. His curse is always being lonely in life. He will have no one at the end.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo's extraordinary abilities set him apart from his peers. His cursed technique, Infinity, creates a barrier that keeps others at bay, ensuring that he remains untouched by his enemies. This immense power, however, comes at a cost. The same barrier that keeps Gojo safe from harm also isolates him from forming deep connections with others.

This paradox of strength is highlighted in Gojo's relationship with his students. As their mentor, he strives to nurture and protect them, ensuring they don't have to face the same loneliness that he has experienced. Yet, as the series progresses, it becomes apparent that Gojo's efforts to shield them may also inadvertently lead them down the same path.

foul 🪄 || ABRIL DAY @getoswrongs stsgs knew this before #jjk220 confirmed it but god it’s so nice to have canon confirmation that everything gojo has done, his goals, his motivations, the reason he fights so hard for youth and kids is because his best friend was lonely and it was his biggest mistake stsgs knew this before #jjk220 confirmed it but god it’s so nice to have canon confirmation that everything gojo has done, his goals, his motivations, the reason he fights so hard for youth and kids is because his best friend was lonely and it was his biggest mistake https://t.co/CFioKqbbF3

Itadori Yuji's transformation into a different person after Megumi was possessed by Sukuna reflects this conflict. The desperation made Itadori go further and do anything to kill Sukuna, even if it killed Megumi. Though the desperation is relieved with time, he still cares about his friend and his sensei.

Gojo's loneliness is not only a personal struggle but also a central plot element in Jujutsu Kaisen. It is implied that Gojo's solitude could make him more vulnerable to manipulation and betrayal, as demonstrated by his past relationship with Geto Suguru.

Geto's departure from Gojo's side serves as a painful reminder of the loneliness that has haunted him throughout his life. This narrative choice adds an element of tragedy to Gojo's character, making him more relatable and engaging to the audience.

Jay @realsekzi @blztheburner if gojo wins and everyone else is dead, and he’s alone in the end, this panel will hit DIFF @blztheburner if gojo wins and everyone else is dead, and he’s alone in the end, this panel will hit DIFF https://t.co/ix9DT7DYim

With the recent development of Sukuna, it seems that Gojo Satoru is the only one who can defeat him. As long as Sukuna currently possesses Megumi, he seems invincible because he can use the full potential of Megumi’s Ten Shadow Technique.

Even if Gojo Satoru gets unsealed and defeats Sukuna, the cost will be greater. There is a high chance that everyone who is closer to Gojo will be killed at the hands of Sukuna and Kenjaku. The more Gojo wants to run from loneliness, the closer he gets to it. He can fight on par with Sukuna, but he is still afraid of being alone.

Final thoughts

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed The current events in Jujutsu Kaisen are leading up to Gojo’s release from the Prison Realm. I can’t imagine how it’ll feel like once it happens



This dude has been in the box for the majority of the series. Him being an actual part of the plot again feels like a fever dream The current events in Jujutsu Kaisen are leading up to Gojo’s release from the Prison Realm. I can’t imagine how it’ll feel like once it happensThis dude has been in the box for the majority of the series. Him being an actual part of the plot again feels like a fever dream https://t.co/XOMOhUTz51

Jujutsu Kaisen's exploration of Gojo's loneliness serves to humanize the character, allowing the audience to connect with him on a deeper level. His internal troubles are shown in contrast to his seeming confidence and strength, which gives the story more complexity and depth. By focusing on Gojo's emotional turmoil, the story transcends its supernatural setting to address a universal human experience: the need for connection and the pain of isolation.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Gojo's loneliness will impact his relationships, his decisions, and ultimately, his fate. What is clear, however, is that Jujutsu Kaisen has skillfully woven this emotional thread throughout the narrative, demonstrating that sometimes the most powerful foes are not external adversaries but the inner demons that we must confront and overcome. Gojo's journey to conquer his loneliness is a poignant reminder that even the strongest among us are not immune to the vulnerability of the human spirit.

