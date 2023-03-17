Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's "Bath" that suppresses Megumi, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, titled Bath, was released earlier this week by changing the plot location to a different place. This chapter has carried some heavy information and depicted a complex ritual called the Bath. The ritual played a crucial role in the plot's progression. The chapter explained further information about the ritual.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 started with the scene from the Zen’in clan residence's basement, where Uraume arranged the Bath ritual for Sukuna to get a permanent hold of his current vessel, Megumi’s body. The plot mainly revolved around this ritual and its complex history.

Previously, when Sukuna was engaged in an intense battle against Itadori Yuji, it seemed that Sukuna’s cursed energy was reduced by Megumi inside him. As it bothered Sukuna, he ordered Uraume to prepare for the Bath ritual.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna submerged Megumi's soul with the Bath ritual

As explained by Uraume from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, the Bath ritual's history dates back to ancient times, when it was used as a ritual to transform vessels that are cherished as family treasures into cursed tools to protect them from outsiders.

However, the translation manual explained that it meant turning certain objects that hold things into cursed tools and not human vessels like Itadori Yuji.

The ritual from Jujutsu Kaisen is inspired by an actual Chinese “Gu” ritual, an old Chinese witchcraft where multiple venomous bugs are dropped into the same pot and a single survival bug would get its poisonous venom extracted for black magic.

In the case of the bath ritual, instead of black magic, it's a special extraction of cursed energy.

The ritual usually takes 10 months and 10 days to complete, but due to Uraume’s solution of storing cursed energy, the process sped up spontaneously. She did it by killing the powerful cursed spirits in such a way that, they died instantly and she kept their core parts fresh by using her curse technique.

The main purpose of soaking into this Bath ritual was to sink Megumi's soul deeper into the darkness so that Megumi’s sense inside Sukuna couldn’t cut off any curse energy output again.

However, Sukuna realized that the ritual wasn't enough to keep Megumi under control. He decided to take it one step further and destroy the thing that Megumi valued most, which was his older sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro.

Tsumiki is currently possessed by another Heian period curse spirit named Yorozu. Only by killing Tsumiki can Sukuna get full control over Megumi's body because it will sever the bond between Megumi and Tsumiki. Also, by killing Tsumiki with Megumi’s body, the latter's soul will sink deeper into the darkness.

Final thoughts

The plot of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 depicts the Bath ritual's history and origins. It highlights the complexity and depth of the series. The ritual is a dark and twisted method of manipulating cursed energy, and it is an indication of how far the characters are willing to go to achieve their goals.

Additionally, the chapter ensures that Sukuna is ready to do anything to get full control of Megumi’s body. Sukuna has been waiting to possess Megumi’s body for a long time.

Now that he has his hand on Megumi as his vessel, he will not let go easily. Moreover, the chapter's ending left fans in shock as Sukuna was about to face off against Yorozu, who possesses the body of Tsumiki.

Fans are anticipating chapter 217 of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is set to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available to read on the official website and Manga Plus app of Shueisha.

