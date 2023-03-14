Jujutsu Kaisen suggests Sukuna's attempts at subduing Megumi may backfire

Despite how harrowing the latest issues of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen series have been, there may be some good news coming in future issues. Following Sukuna’s use of a bath to further suppress Megumi Fushiguro’s soul, the former making the latter’s body his own as a result, fans were certain that Megumi’s death was imminent.

However, a closer look at the previous issue by a few Jujutsu Kaisen fans may have revealed a means of escape for Megumi, as well as foreshadowing for such an occurrence. Combined with Megumi’s characterization and feats seen throughout the series thus far, fans are all but certain that Megumi isn’t done for yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen may see Sukuna’s grand plan for Megumi rile him up rather than lull him into eternal sleep

Brief chapter recap

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest issue begins with Kenjaku, Uraume, and Sukuna at the Zenin Clan base. Kenjaku revealed his intent to end the Culling Game so he can merge with Tengen, before expressing interest in Sukuna’s bath. He explains that the bath was originally used to transform family heirlooms into Cursed Tools, protecting them from being used by outsiders.

Kenjaku elaborates that a solution of Cursed Energy is being created by grinding and straining Cursed Spirits chosen in a Kodoku ritual. The ritual is one which Chinese apothecaries used, putting several poisonous creatures in an enclosed space. It was believed that whichever lone organism survived was the most poisonous, absorbing the toxins of all others. Kenjaku then confirms Uraume used Cursed Spirits for the ritual, with her then explaining how she harvests them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 then reveals that the purpose of the bath is to sink Megumi’s soul into further darkness, restricting his previously-seen interference. Sukuna then exits the bath and asks where Tsumiki Fushiguro is, leading Kenjaku to bring up how Yorozu always had a one-sided crush on Sukuna, who then reveals that he doesn’t need Yorozu, but her vessel.

It is then revealed that Sukuna plans to kill Tsumiki to completely sink Megumi into darkness, essentially killing Megumi and making his body Sukuna’s in full. Kenjaku then brought Sukuna to Sendai Colony, where he seemingly killed Ryu Ishigori in a brief fight before confronting Yorozu. The chapter ended as the two apparent old acquaintances came face-to-face, seemingly setting up a fight in the upcoming issues.

Why Sukuna’s attempt at subduing Megumi may backfire, explained

where is my son have u seen my son @msvvby what if the more sukuna tries to suppress Megumi the more he actually has control over sukuna since Megumi works with shadows and suppressing his soul into pure darkness is what he needs to reach his full potential..? what if the more sukuna tries to suppress Megumi the more he actually has control over sukuna since Megumi works with shadows and suppressing his soul into pure darkness is what he needs to reach his full potential..? https://t.co/4JZaEXKBb2

Within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, fans saw Sukuna exit his bath with a slight wound, tantamount to a papercut, on his right index finger. While he didn’t comment on it specifically, fans have since assumed that this is due to Megumi’s interference somehow. Sukuna’s comment of asking Kogane where Tsumiki Fushiguro was further supported this idea.

Fans are also pointing out that Megumi is known to evolve and transcend his limitations when pushed to his limits, asserting that pushing him into this will create this evolution. There’s also the fact that Megumi’s character is closely linked to thriving in the shadows, emphasized by his Cursed Technique and his status as the Zenin clan’s black sheep.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#JJK216 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen216 Ironically I think pushing Megumi of all people towards 'nothingness' may be exactly what he needs to significantly evolve.. Megumi may end up an undisputed Special Grade if/once he makes it out of this... Ironically I think pushing Megumi of all people towards 'nothingness' may be exactly what he needs to significantly evolve.. Megumi may end up an undisputed Special Grade if/once he makes it out of this... #JJK216 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen216 https://t.co/OSU3MliWSH

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are also pointing out how the bath submerged Megumi’s body in Cursed Energy, which may have affected his own soul as well. Combined with being pushed down into the inner darkness of Sukuna, this may give him the boost and space he needs to fully evolve and reclaim his body.

While some fans are rejecting this premise by claiming that Megumi wouldn’t become stronger through his own effort, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. For Megumi to reclaim his body, he’ll have to fight a battle against Sukuna which no one else can help him in. Even if external sources can weaken Sukuna to aid Megumi, it’s still up to him to finish the job and get his body back.

As such, many Jujutsu Kaisen fans are heavily convinced that Megumi will be returning to the upcoming issues. However, this is purely speculative, with only Akutami himself knowing exactly what will occur in the coming chapters and arcs of the smash-hit manga series.

