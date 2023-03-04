Jujutsu Kaisen may soon debut Sukuna’s ultimate form

The latest spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen were released earlier this week, showing some unexpected developments in the manga. While fans were treated to a brief team-up between Maki and Yuji against Sukuna, the price for such an exciting sequence was Sukuna’s escape with assistance from Uraume.

This could lead to unfortunate events in Jujutsu Kaisen, with Sukuna’s "bath" prepared and ready for him. While the exact purpose of this "bath" is still unknown, fans speculate that it may allow Sukuna to fully make Megumi’s body his own. Unfortunately, the most anticipated result is that Sukuna may be brought back to his original, ultimate form, with which he established himself as the King of Curses.

The purpose of the long-teased "bath" for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen becomes clear following his taking over Megumi’s body

Brief spoiler recap

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans begin with a fish-like Cursed Spirit seen flying over Tokyo. A seemingly hurried Kenjaku offers to give Uraume a ride with the Spirit. Meanwhile, Yuji lands a punch on Sukuna, hoping Megumi’s interference won’t drop his Cursed Energy below 10 percent. As he comments on Megumi needing touching up as a vessel, Maki appears.

As she and Yuji team up against Sukuna, the latter seemingly becomes overwhelmed by the two. However, he then calls Yuji boring while Maki rushes at Sukuna alone. This is soon revealed to be a combo attack, as Maki launches Yuji at the King of Curses, who defends. Sukuna then concludes that while he fights Megumi’s friends, his body rejects him and limits his Cursed Energy output.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers then see Sukuna use a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread, breaking the ground apart with it and staggering Maki and Yuji. Although he hits Maki, she remains unaffected. Shockingly, Uraume suddenly appears and uses a Maximum Output Cursed Technique called Frost Calm to freeze Yuji and Maki. She apologizes to Sukuna in case she overstepped, but he praises her work instead.

He then summons Nue and orders his "bath" to be prepared, with Uraume revealing that it’s already set. As they hop on Nue to depart, with the fish-like Cursed Spirit apparently taken by Kenjaku after dropping Uraume off, Yuji escapes his ice and yells something out at Sukuna. However, since he’s powerless to stop them from leaving, he can only watch sadly as they fly away.

Why Sukuna’s ultimate form is coming soon

When the raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 209 were released, fans first heard of the "bath" for Sukuna being mentioned by Uraume. However, wirh the unofficial translations being released, translators made note that the use of the term "bath" could actually be a reference to an ablution.

In a religious or spiritual context, an ablution is a prescribed cleansing of the body or possessions with the intent of purification and dedication. In other words, an ablution is an act in which the user cleanses themselves spiritually. This is most likely what Sukuna’s "bath" will prove to be.

As such, the future Jujutsu Kaisen issues will reveal that this cleansing is meant to prepare Megumi’s body to be fully taken over by Sukuna. This is further supported by Sukuna’s words in the latest spoilers and raw scans that see him commenting on how Megumi needs polishing or honing as a vessel.

This polishing and honing is necessary to allow Sukuna to use Megumi’s own body to fully reincarnate his original, ultimate, four-armed form. Unfortunately, this is guaranteed to kill Megumi in the process. As a result, the aforementioned unofficial translators suggested the term ablution since the "bath" is meant to purify Sukuna and Megumi’s shared body of the latter.

While this is purely speculative, an overwhelming amount of evidence suggests that this may transpire in the series. In any case, readers will have to wait for future chapters of the series to be released to find out more.

