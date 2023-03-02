Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 reveals Sukuna’s newest Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers and raw scans were released on Tuesday, February 28, bringing with them an incredibly exciting update to the Yuji versus Sukuna fight. Within, fans saw Maki Zenin allegedly join the battle, resulting in Yuji and Maki teaming up and even seemingly overwhelming Sukuna for a brief moment.

However, this changed with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s debut of a new Cursed Technique from Sukuna and the subsequent arrival of one of the enigmatic Uraume. Furthermore, Sukuna’s latest Cursed Technique has fans questioning exactly how the Technique works, as well as what its potential applications could be.

Sukuna’s Spider’s Thread as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 may have anti-Domain Expansion use

Brief spoiler recap

The alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 claim the issue begins with a huge fish curse seen flying over the city. Readers then see Kenjaku give Uraume a ride, seemingly in a hurry.

Meanwhile, Yuji lands his punch on Sukuna, who hopes his Cursed Energy output won’t drop lower than 10 percent. The latter comments that everything needs polishing, including vessels, when he senses Maki and notes that Nue hasn’t damaged her.

Maki then teams up with Yuji, allowing the two to temporarily overwhelm Sukuna. However, he comments that Yuji is truly boring in the fight, prompting Maki to rush Sukuna seemingly alone. However, this is actually a combo attack from the duo, which Sukuna defends. In the process, he realizes that Megumi’s body will reject him and reduce his Cursed Energy output as a result of harming Megumi’s allies.

Sukuna then uses a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread, breaking the ground apart and stopping Yuji and Maki’s assault. He follows up with a punch on Maki, but she’s largely unaffected by it. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 then allegedly sees Uraume appear, using a Cursed Technique called Frost Calm. She then apologizes to Sukuna, saying that she hopes she didn’t overstep by assisting and that she went easy on Yuji.

Sukuna says he doesn’t care about Yuji anymore, also praising Uraume for going overboard with Maki. After summoning Nue. he orders his bath to be complete, with Uraume revealing that it’s already prepared. As the two depart, Yuji breaks out of his ice and shouts at Sukuna. However, unable to stop the two, they fly away and comment on how pathetic Yuji looks, apparently reminding them of someone from Harima in the past.

Sukuna’s new Cursed Technique, explained

K @nelly_jul #jjk215 It seems that Sukuna's newly activated technique/spell shares the same name with one of Akutagawa Ryunosuke's short stories - 蜘蛛の糸 (The Spider's Thread). Any hidden meanings behind that? (Probably just me find it interesting). #jjk215 It seems that Sukuna's newly activated technique/spell shares the same name with one of Akutagawa Ryunosuke's short stories - 蜘蛛の糸 (The Spider's Thread). Any hidden meanings behind that? (Probably just me find it interesting).

As seen in the alleged raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, Sukuna debuts a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread within the issue. Within, he uses it on the ground which he, Maki, and Yuji are fighting on, causing it to collapse from underneath them. The ground is also seen breaking apart in a spider web-like pattern, suggesting that the Cursed Energy will actually emit in such a shape.

This seems to be the Technique’s primary use, providing a means of sudden escape or disruption for enemies in the middle of a fight. Likewise, because the destruction seems to match the pattern of the Cursed Technique’s appearance, it can be used to affect precise areas rather than as a general area of effect.

While not seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, the technique may have offensive potential as well. If Sukuna were to use it on a person rather than an inanimate object, it can be assumed that the technique would envelop the target’s body before activating it. Once activated, the entirety of a sorcerer’s body would then come under attack from Cursed Energy.

There’s also the possibility that Spider’s Thread could be used to bring down Domain Expansion. By using it on the walls of the Domain itself, Sukuna can create a large enough influx of Cursed Energy to bring down the walls of a Domain. While Domains are typically unbreakable from the inside out, such an application of Cursed Energy would be enough to create an exit.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

