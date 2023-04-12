Jujutsu Kaisen all but confirms Gojo's unboxing with a major twist in chapter 220

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 has surprised fans with a major twist that confirms that the possibility of Gojo getting unboxed is not over yet. Chapter spoilers were released earlier on Wednesday, April 12, with a new direction to the storyline and many major twists.

Gojo Satoru is one of the most popular and fan-favorite characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, who has been trapped in the Prison Realm for more than three years. With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers, the manga has all but confirmed that Gojo's unsealing is imminent. Fans have created quite a buzz on the internet after a major twist.

A major twist in chapter 220 revolves around the revelation that Hana Kurusu, also known as the Angel, is still alive. After Sukuna bit Hana in chapter 214, it was believed that she had passed away, which raised doubts about Gojo's ability to escape from the Prison Realm. However, the latest chapter has reignited hope for Gojo's return, though with new challenges and complications.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 provides a cue that Gojo is getting unsealed soon

Hana's survival was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 spoilers, where it was disclosed that she was saved by Amai, a friend of Yuji, after being harmed by Sukuna. This revelation has rekindled the possibility of unsealing Gojo, as Hana was the only remaining option among the three ways to achieve this. Gojo himself destroyed the other two methods in the past.

However, Hana's survival comes with its own set of challenges. Hana's current state prevents her from participating in any battles, according to the Angel, the cursed spirit who possesses her.

Furthermore, Angel also explained the reasons why she initially joined Kenjaku's plan. But since Hana has a special corner for Megumi, Hana is likely to convince the Angel to unlock Gojo Satoru, as he is the only person right now who can go on par with Sukuna and save Megumi.

The survival of Hana Kurusu is a game-changer for the Jujutsu Kaisen narrative, as her existence is crucial for unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm. With Hana's survival now known, the story has entered a new phase, as the focus shifts to the unsealing of Gojo and the ramifications of the event. The upcoming chapters will likely explore the complexities of Hana's character and her role in the larger narrative.

Additionally, the story will likely delve into the strategies and efforts of Yuji and his allies as they work to unseal Gojo and save Megumi while navigating the challenges of the Culling Game.

Meanwhile, according to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, the Culling Game is not everlasting now because Kenjaku had to override the rules and add that no new players will participate in the game. He added that the game would end if every player, except Gojo and Megumi, died.

Final thoughts

The revelation of Hana Kurusu's survival in chapter 220 has added a new layer of intrigue and excitement to the series. With Gojo's unsealing now a real possibility, fans are eager to see how the story will unfold and what challenges await the characters as they attempt to achieve this goal.

Jujutsu Kaisen has consistently kept its audience on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns, and the latest chapter is no exception. As the narrative continues to develop, it will be fascinating to see how Hana's survival impacts the story and how the characters navigate the treacherous path towards unsealing Gojo.

With each new chapter, the anticipation for the series' future grows, and fans can look forward to even more thrilling surprises and captivating plot developments in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

