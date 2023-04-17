Viz's confusing translation of Shoko's feelings for Gojo and Geto baffles Jujutsu Kaisen fandom

The popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with its intricate plotlines, engaging characters, and intense action. However, the recent Viz translation of chapter 220 has left fans scratching their heads due to a discrepancy regarding a crucial plot point.

The official translation's portrayal of Shoko's feelings for the two major characters, Gojo and Geto, has sparked confusion and debate within the fandom. This issue highlights the importance of accurate translations in conveying the author's original intent and preserving the essence of the story.

As fans seek clarity on the matter, the confusion surrounding Shoko's feelings for Gojo and Geto underscores the challenges of translating complex languages like Japanese and the potential impact on a series' storyline and character development.

The impact of translation discrepancies on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom

Myamura @king_jin_woo "I was in love with one of you..."

Viz truly messed up the phrasing SMH "I was in love with one of you..." Viz truly messed up the phrasing SMH https://t.co/sJomrIOPnM

The translation discrepancy stems from the final panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, where Shoko discusses her feelings for Gojo and Geto. In the official Viz release, Shoko says,

"I was in love with one of you..."

However, the raw scans and spoilers of the same chapter convey a different message, with Shoko stating that she would never fall in love with either of them.

This inconsistency has led to an uproar among the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, with many fans expressing frustration and disappointment at the official translation. The confusion has not only affected the understanding of Shoko's character but has also left fans questioning the reliability of the official translations and the story's integrity.

⭒ sophiah ⭒ comms open!📌 🤠 @shookasso why are the official jjk translations always so off??? shoko never said she was in love with one of them why are the official jjk translations always so off??? shoko never said she was in love with one of them 💀 https://t.co/d5lqHPH1kn

The official translator has also messed up with the translation of other languages, such as Russian and Indonesian. Fans have expressed their disgust and ridiculed the translations on the internet. Some even tried to provide the correct version of the translation from the raw source.

артмашина @vah_arina

So THE GAYEST translation was made by the team which lives in the country with homophobic laws prohibiting “gay propaganda” (aka any lgbt content) I CANT STOP LAUGHING, in official russian translation Shoko says that Gojo and Geto loved each other but they couldn’t admit itSo THE GAYEST translation was made by the team which lives in the country with homophobic laws prohibiting “gay propaganda” (aka any lgbt content) I CANT STOP LAUGHING, in official russian translation Shoko says that Gojo and Geto loved each other but they couldn’t admit it💔So THE GAYEST translation was made by the team which lives in the country with homophobic laws prohibiting “gay propaganda” (aka any lgbt content) https://t.co/3vHxVfQcX0

aster 💮 @astralude @sensensora they mistranslated it, what shoko was trying to say is that she would never be in love with them even if they are the last men on earth, heres a more accurate translation: @sensensora they mistranslated it, what shoko was trying to say is that she would never be in love with them even if they are the last men on earth, heres a more accurate translation: https://t.co/mN3at5qiP6

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter



Here’s the difficulty of Language.

Japanese has a method of expression called inversion.

It reverses the normal order of phrases in order to emphasize a sentence.



#JujutsuKaisen Actually Shoko never fell in love with either Gojo or Geto.Here’s the difficulty of Language.Japanese has a method of expression called inversion.It reverses the normal order of phrases in order to emphasize a sentence. Actually Shoko never fell in love with either Gojo or Geto.Here’s the difficulty of Language.Japanese has a method of expression called inversion.It reverses the normal order of phrases in order to emphasize a sentence.#JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/3kiN4sa7xL

As a result, some fans have turned to alternative sources such as fan translations or even learning Japanese to better understand the manga. The mistrust of the official translation has even prompted calls for new translators and editors to be assigned to the series to ensure accuracy and consistency in future chapters.

Final thoughts

The translation issue surrounding Shoko's feelings for Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate translations for any literary work, but especially for the manga, where plotlines and character development can heavily rely on subtle nuances and expressions.

As fans seek to immerse themselves in the story, accurate translations are essential to maintaining the author's original vision and the integrity of the characters.

In conclusion, the confusion caused by the Viz translation of Shoko's feelings for Gojo and Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 highlights the challenges of translating complex languages and their potential impact on understanding the story and its characters.

While this instance may seem like a minor discrepancy, it serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate translations in preserving the essence of the story and maintaining the trust and engagement of the fandom. As the Jujutsu Kaisen series continues, fans hope for clearer and more consistent translations that will allow them to fully appreciate the rich and captivating world that the author has created.

Poll : 0 votes