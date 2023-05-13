Jujutsu Kaisen: Kenjaku reveals the true threats amongst the students (and it's not Yuji)

Jujutsu Kaisen is rapidly reaching its conclusion in the manga, or at least that seems to be the case, considering how things are moving. Now that Satoru Gojo is unsealed and he has stated that he is going to put an end to what Kenjaku and Sukuna (now in Megumi’s body) are doing, everything seems to suggest that the story is heading toward the end soon.

However, Gojo doesn’t seem to be the only threat to the Curses. There were recent leaks from the upcoming chapter 222 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga that were released. The leaks show that Kenjaku has been very clear about other people that present a threat to him and the story’s protagonist, Yuji Itadori, wasn’t named, which was interesting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen students who pose a threat to Kenjaku, and apparently Yuji is not one of them

Based on the leaks for chapter 222 and what the story has been stating so far, Gojo is now going to face Sukuna on December 24. This signals the confrontation between these two characters that has been teased for quite some time now. However, the students are also preparing for the confrontation, with all of them doing their respective training and gearing up for the big moment.

The battle of Gojo vs. Sukuna and Kenjaku seems bound to take place (Image via Shueisha).

When the manga focuses on Sukuna and Kenjaku, the two are arguing about what is about to happen. That is when the latter states that he is going to focus on the students while the former is dealing with Satoru Gojo.

This then cuts to a panel where Kenjaku states that there are threats he needs to focus on and the pages show Yuta, Maki, and Hakari. However, there is no Yuji.

Why is that the case?

Itadori is getting ready for the final battle (Image via MAPPA).

It can be argued that Kenjaku’s statement can be interpreted in a lot of different ways. While is true that Yuji has enough potential and strength to cause trouble, there is a good chance that Kenjaku focuses on Yuta, Maki, and Hakari due to what they have shown so far in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

These three characters have proven to be generational geniuses. They have enough power and know-how to be able to cause problems to even the most powerful characters. Thus, there is an argument to be made that he prioritizes those that seem like logical threats. It can also be viewed as Yuji serving no role for them now that he doesn’t have Sukuna inside his body.

However, there is also a very good chance that this was just a coincidence from author Gege Akutami’s end and that Yuji is still considered pretty much a threat by the antagonists. This would make sense when is considered that Sukuna was trapped in Yuji’s body and was able to see what the young man is capable of. Thus, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to undermine him in that particular regard.

Final thoughts

The worrying part for a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans regarding this panel is the fact that they think Yuji Itadori is going to be sidelined in what is the endgame of the story. However, that is pretty much not going to be the case for a wide variety of reasons. The first, and most important one, is that this is Yuji’s story, he is the main character, and he is going to have a role to play in the final outcome of the manga.

Megumi is possessed by Sukuna and Nobara is out of commission without a clear confirmation of her current state. Considering all this, Itadori is the only one left of Gojo’s current crop of students which is something that plays with the themes of the story. Not to mention that Gojo kept him alive despite having Sukuna inside him, further emphasizing his importance in the final act.

There is still room for speculation, but there is no denying that there are a lot of expectations for what’s to come in Jujutsu Kaisen.

