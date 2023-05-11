Every hint of Gojo vs Megumi throughout Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has gotten quite interesting in recent weeks, and there has been room for a lot of speculation. Now that Gojo is finally unsealed, he is ready to cause some havoc for Kenjaku and Sukuna. However, things have become a lot more complicated after he was sealed, and now he has to make some tough decisions along the way.

Gojo’s fight with Sukuna has long been teased and is something that a lot of fans are clamoring for, but there is a new element in the equation: Megumi. Gojo’s apprentice has now been possessed by Sukuna, which could force the latter’s hand into taking Megumi’s life in the process. This, in a way, has been something that was hinted at throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has hinted about this upcoming battle

Gojo already told Megumi this battle could happen (Image via Shueisha).

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga, while not being outright straightforward about it, had already given several hints about the possibility of Gojo fighting Megumi. Now, chapter 117 was very upfront about it compared to other hints.

This chapter was a flashback during the Shibuya arc, and it shows Gojo telling Megumi how the leaders of their respective clans killed each other generations ago. He goes on to emphasize how the leader of the Gojo clan had the Six Eyes and Limitless, much as he does now. Meanwhile, the Zen’in had the Ten Shadows Technique, which is of course one of Megumi’s signature moves.

This is very important because it straight up says that there is a history between these two characters when it comes to their families. There is also an element of history repeating itself in Jujutsu Kaisen, which, to be fair, is a very common trope in shonen manga.

Sukuna has Megumi's body now

This is more clear evidence than a hint. Now that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body, Gojo must put an end to the King of Curses as he is quite likely the one with enough power to do so, which is saying a lot. This is something that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been quite clear about.

Therefore, the possibility of Gojo fighting Megumi might not be with his apprentice himself, but rather against his body while possessed by Sukuna, making things even more tragic. This could also be the most logical outcome when is considered that neither has a valid reason to fight or kill the other, so this could be a twist from the author’s perspective.

Gojo killed Geto

Gojo knows how to put his duty ahead of feelings (Image via Shueisha).

One of the most traumatic moments in Gojo’s life was when he had to take Geto’s life. They were lifelong friends, arguably the only friend that Satoru ever had in his life, and he had to kill him due to the path that Geto had chosen for himself.

Gojo has been shown as a very lighthearted man with his humor and approach to things. However, he has also shown that, when push comes to shove, he can make tough decisions and be able to put his duty ahead of his feelings. This is something that could come to fruition now that Sukuna has Megumi’s body because there is a major demand to stop the latter and Kenjaku (who also happens to have Geto’s body).

It could be a very scarring thing for Gojo to do, but he has shown that, when put against the wall, he can cross that line. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has made it very clear that Gojo, due to his power, has a bit of a Superman complex as well, feeling that he has to do everything.

Gojo killed Megumi's father

Gojo already knows what is like to kill someone from the Zen'in clan (Image via Shueisha).

Gojo’s relationship with Megumi’s clan is complicated, to say the least, particularly when he was the one that killed his father, Toji. While the relationship with his father wasn’t the best, this could play as an element of foreshadowing about what is to come in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

In fact, it can be argued that everything that is happening now was a direct result of Toji’s actions, especially in his dying words in chapter 72 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. In it, he states that Megumi is going to be sold to the clan, which prompts Gojo to react and take the kid with him, resulting in the current state of events.

Final thoughts

Gojo vs. Megumi would certainly be one of the most interesting and complicated battles in all of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, with a lot of elements that the series has established thrown into the mix. However, recent chapters have made a massive twist with Sukuna taking hold of Megumi’s body, and that could be a game-changer.

