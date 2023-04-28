Major spoilers to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222

Following the release of chapter 221 last week, fans truly cannot wait to see what’s next for the recently-freed Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222. Furthermore, while the release of One Piece and My Hero Academia spoilers earlier this week inspired hope for chapter 221 spoilers to be released, this unfortunately never came to pass.

In any case, fans have made it through Shueisha’s Golden Week publication break and should be receiving the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 spoilers in a matter of days. While the series could go in any number of different directions, there are a few key beats fans can expect the upcoming chapter to hit.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 likely to see Gojo prioritize

Yuji’s training in the month left before Sukuna rematch

Major spoilers to expect

lo_0xz 🔞 @JeJellow

#JJK222 I've been laughing at this for half an hour I've been laughing at this for half an hour #JJK222 https://t.co/cAUZ798qjC

First and foremost, fans can expect some sort of opening gag moment for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222, with Gojo having finally returned. While the series has had plenty of comedy since Gojo was sealed, author and illustrator Gege Akutami will likely capitalize on Gojo’s unique brand of comic relief, despite his personal feelings towards the character.

Once this is taken care of, Gojo will likely become deadly serious when discussing plans to deal with both Sukuna and Kenjaku. Fans should also see Gojo confirm or deny his intent to save Megumi, assuming this is a possibility. However, fans should be prepared for Gojo to confirm to Yuji and co. that Megumi is gone for good, given all that has happened.

From here, there are two distinct directions Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 could go in. If Akutami decides to create hope for Megumi’s return, it will undoubtedly lie in Yuji’s being equivalent to a Cursed Tool steeped in Sukuna’s Cursed Energy. Gojo will most likely try and teach Yuji to harness this Cursed Energy, and somehow use it to either expel Sukuna from Megumi’s body or even reabsorb him into Yuji’s own body.

tomie ☆ kaveh SOON. @guujify NOBARA WILL COME BACK IN JJK 222 AND ANYBODY WHO SAYS NO IS A HATER TRUST ME SHE WILL BE BACK AND SHE WILL SOLO NOBARA WILL COME BACK IN JJK 222 AND ANYBODY WHO SAYS NO IS A HATER TRUST ME SHE WILL BE BACK AND SHE WILL SOLO🙏 https://t.co/SLL6JwDie0

Likewise, this would seemingly also cement that Gojo will fight off Kenjaku while Yuji takes on Sukuna. Although recent issues have seemingly set up Gojo versus Sukuna, this could easily be a red herring. In this approach, the rest of the issue would likely focus on seeing Gojo, Yuji, and everyone else begin their training for the imminently arriving final confrontation.

If Akutami decides to kill all hope of Megumi’s return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222, fans will likely see Yuji question what all their fighting was for and what his role is from here on out. While there are truly infinite answers to this question of Yuji’s role, fans will most likely see Gojo ask him to take on Kenjaku while he takes on and kills Sukuna or Megumi.

In this scenario, Yuji’s training will likely focus on awakening his own Cursed Technique and developing it, which should be possible given the aforementioned Cursed Tool likeness. Should Yuji successfully awaken this, fans will likely see him, Kinji Hakari, Maki Zenin, and Yuta Okkotsu all team up to take on Kenjaku, with Yuji alone unlikely to walk away victorious.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes