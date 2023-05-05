Jujutsu Kaisen creator's new art hints at upcoming Gojo vs Kenjaku fight

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has been firing on all cylinders with the recent chapters in the manga, particularly with 221 as it highlighted Gojo Satoru’s upcoming and highly anticipated battles with Sukuna and Kenjaku. Now the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka has given a lot more hints about what is about to go down with new art that was posted on Twitter.

The manga is moving at a rapid pace, and now there are a lot of elements that could suggest an endgame of sorts. Gojo has been set free, and with the threat of both Sukuna and Kenjaku, there are a lot of chances that everybody’s favorite sorcerer might have too much on his plate this time around.

Disclaimer: Upcoming spoilers about the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen author has dropped hints about the upcoming battle

The new art displayed by Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami shows both Gojo and Kenjaku in the background while three of the main characters of the storyline, Itadori, Megumi, and Yuta, three of the driving forces in the plot so far, are well in front of the image. This has been inferred by a lot of fans as a hint of the upcoming battle between Satoru and Kenjaku.

As it has been hinted for the vast majority of the manga now, Gojo is a major threat to Kenjaku’s centuries-long plans and wanted him out of commission, but the former has managed to get out, and now there is the potential for a very powerful clash between these two characters.

This was displayed in the way that Sukuna, now in control of Megumi’s body, was held back from fighting and taking Gojo’s life by Kenjaku, which goes to show the level of threat that the sorcerer represents to these two entities. And while the image tweeted by Akutami doesn’t give away a lot of the plot, it does show that the upcoming battle could very well be one for the ages.

The image also serves as a reminder of the character of Yuta Okkotsu, whose presence cannot be understated in this particular situation. He has bowed to take Kenjaku’s life after the events that were shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and he has enough power and abilities to be a big threat in this particular situation.

Regardless, it all seems to be heading toward a very interesting conclusion after what have been a couple of exciting chapters in the manga. These next few chapters will also show what Akutami is going to do to Gojo.

Final thoughts

Gojo is unsealed and finally back (Image via Shueisha).

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the hottest properties in both manga and anime for a few years now, and things in the manga seem to be heading toward a conclusion that could have a lot of impact on the industry for quite some time. There is no denying that Satoru Gojo is one of the most popular characters in the medium these days, and his return has raised the hype to incredible levels.

However, there is still much to expect with Jujutsu Kaisen, and, hopefully, the upcoming plot threads will stick the landing when it matters the most in this particular storyline.

