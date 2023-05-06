10 most jaw-dropping battles in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular modern shonen anime, and one of the main reasons for that is its battle scenes. This is a series that knows how to deliver high-quality fights, and it has been one of the biggest selling points of the current anime adaptation by MAPPA Studios. Therefore, it is tough for fans to choose what battles to tag as the best battles in Jujutsu Kaisen.

That being said, fans are also divided upon their opinions on the best battles in the anime and the manga. There is often a major disparity between the use of animation and what is hand-drawn sequential art in manga. The second season of the anime which premiered in 2020, is set to be released on July 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation.

Disclaimer: The list will focus on the battle choreography, the relevance to the plot, and the impact the animation had on how good the fight looked.

The 10 most awe-inspiring fights in Jujutsu Kaisen anime, ranked

While the series only has one season out as of now, it is full of interesting characters, who have fought multiple battles. This makes it quite tough for fans to choose their favorite battles.

10. Jogo vs. Gojo

This fight made a display of Gojo’s powers for the first time in the series (Image via MAPPA).

In terms of how interesting this is, there isn’t much to it beyond the shock factor. It is very obvious that Satoru Gojo is on another level compared to Jogo. He makes quick work of the latter with minimal effort but is more about the sheer choreography and cool factor than any real substance.

This is the first time in the series that Gojo’s powers are on display, and it is a joy to watch. Fans particularly enjoyed how MAPPA Studios made a lot of effort in showcasing how overpowered the man is. It is fun. exciting, and it serves the story a bit in terms of showing fans a bit more of Satoru’s abilities, but not having a rival to his level makes it a bit too predictable.

9. Nobara vs. Momo

This battle showed a lot of Nobara’s personality (Image via MAPPA).

Nobara quickly became a fan-favorite, and her fight against Momo was a huge example of why that is the case. Both women were not only trying to take the other down, but did so while mocking each other, and adding a somewhat petty (yet enjoyable) feel to the conflict.

This was also the first real fight in Jujutsu Kaisen where Nobara was totally on her own, and she held her ground with strategy and sheer power. She showed that when push comes to shove, she can be quite a dangerous foe.

8. Yuji Itadori and Sukuna vs. the Finger Bearer

Sukuna made quick work of the Finger Bearer (Image via Mappa).

This fight was intense, and gripping, and it also helped to show the selfless nature of protagonist Yuji Itadori. While the Finger Bearer is too much for him and his friends to handle, he decided to buy Nobara and Megumi some time by holding the monster back. This is twice as hard for Itadori because he wasn’t able to use Curse energy at that particular moment.

He ends up recurring to Sukuna, who makes quick work of the Finger Bearer. Part of what makes this battle so appealing is how Sukuna not only defeats the demon but also belittles him and mocks him, thus showing how utterly superior he is.

7. Gojo vs. Sukuna

A great introduction to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Mappa).

This fight was great because it highlighted the difference in power between Gojo and a recently-revived Sukuna. However, it also served to show the world of Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen and establish the power scale in the process. It is high-quality storytelling delivered in a very cool fight.

The battle itself is a walk in the park for Gojo, but it also has great animation and MAPPA Studios manages to get a lot out of this scene, which says a lot about the adaptation itself. It also worked as a teaser for the somewhat inevitable rematch between these two at full power.

6. Mai vs. Maki

Arguably the most emotional fight in the anime so far (Image via Mappa).

Part of the reason this battle is one of the best in Jujutsu Kaisen is the motive behind it: Mai has grown to resent her sister Maki for her decisions regarding their clan, and now she wants to take her down even if she doesn’t have the power to do so.

There is a lot of frustration and rage on Mai’s part in this battle, which only adds to the tension and gripping nature of the conflict in question. Maki, much like most of the characters during the early parts of the story, is filled with confidence and ability, defeating her sister without much fanfare or gloating.

All of this would end up having a major role to play in some key events in the manga a few arcs down the line.

5. Nanami vs. Mahito

Nanami made quite a big first impression in this battle (Image via Mappa).

Nanami was a character that made a big first impression in Jujutsu Kaisen. His strict, uptight, and stoic personality made for a very interesting character, and his first fight with Mahito, all on his own, was a testament to how much of a brilliant fighter he is.

This battle is great because it shows these two characters going all out for the first time in the story. There is a lot of tension because there is this feeling that Nanami is not going to make it. However, once he pulls out the Binding Vow, things take a turn for something even cooler.

There is a lot to like about this battle.

4. Megumi vs. Finger Bearer

A key moment for Megumi’s character in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA).

The latter part of the first Jujutsu Kaisen season went all out with the budget for the animation of the fight scenes, and Megumi’s solo battle against the Finger Bearer was a testament to that. While it is beautiful to look at and it has a lot of cool moments, it has a lot more value storytelling-wise.

This is the first time that Megumi has to trust in himself in a life-or-death situation, and he manages to go all out for the first time in his life as a Sorcerer. This pays huge dividends in that regard. Inspired by a memory of a discussion he had with Gojo, Megumi finds the strength to bet on himself and overcomes what looked like an unstoppable monster.

3. Itadori and Nanami vs. Mahito

Mahito barely made out alive in this fight (Image via MAPPA).

Nanami wasn’t able to take down Mahito in their first encounter, but the second round, aided by Yuji Itadori, proved to be a much more different affair. Along with Maki vs. Mai, this is probably the most emotional battle in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far.

The death of Junpei plays a big role in Yuji’s psyche and decides to do everything in his power to kill Mahito. Eventually, he actually ends up coming up with a very good strategy, supported by Nanami, to defeat this enemy. It is a gripping fighting sequence with a lot at stake and done in a way that feels both exciting and organic to the viewer.

2. Yuji and Nobara vs. Eso and Kechizu

One of the most hyped battles in modern anime (Image via MAPPA).

While this battle has a lot of background, and it serves as the ending of the first season of the anime, most of the hype it gets is due to how utterly amazing the animation and choreography are. It can be watched over and over again without losing much impact, which adds to the experience of watching the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation.

It also has one of the best displays of teamwork in modern anime, with Nobara and Itadori doing a great job together to take down both Curses with a lot of skill and tenacity, making the whole battle a joy to watch.

1. Itadori and Aoi vs. Hanami

This fight was FUN (Image via MAPPA).

In terms of animation, choreography, and sheer fun factor, this is the battle of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime so far. After Itadori and Aoi Todo cement their bromance during their fight, they tag along to take down Hanami once and for all.

The fight is not only highly entertaining, but the dialogue between Itadori and Aoi is also hilarious and adds an element of banter to what is a very serious threat to all the people involved. It is also a very good example of how far Itadori has come with his training and an example of what there is to expect in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

As mentioned earlier, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is set to be released on July 6, 2023.

