Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leaked visual reveal first look at Teen Nanami & other characters

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's release being a few months away, there is a lot of anticipation within the anime and manga community. Leaked images have already made their rounds on the internet. Twitter user @king_jin_woo leaked a few visuals of characters in their teen years.

The fanbase was on cloud nine as they saw some of their favorite supporting characters in their teen years. Nanami, Utahime, and Mei Mei’s character designs were revealed in a series of posts uploaded by the aforementioned Twitter user.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Fans react to Nanami, Utahime, Mei Mei, and Haibara’s character designs

Nanami

Myamura @king_jin_woo TEEN NANAMI First Look from Anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 #JJKSpoilers TEEN NANAMI First Look from Anime Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/hd4MjnBnBD

Kento Nanami is one of the most popular supporting characters in the series, and the fans’ reactions are proof of that. In his early years, Nanami sported 70-30 parted hair, which the fans loved. This also gave him an emo appearance that was well-received.

His serious expression hasn’t changed, signaling his cold demeanor was a staple even in his teenhood. There was little to no criticism from fans regarding this appearance. It’s safe to say that the Nanami fanbase is eagerly awaiting the upcoming season.

Utahime and Mei Mei

Myamura @king_jin_woo MEI MEI & UTAHIME First Look from Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 #JJKSpoilers MEI MEI & UTAHIME First Look from Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/SXvEhQaMUI

Utahime's outfit hasn't changed, as she continues wearing the white-colored Kosode paired with red-colored Umanori-style Hakama pants. However, she doesn't have a scar on her face, meaning the upcoming season could tell us how she received it on her face.

Mei Mei was no different as the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase loved her character design. Her hairstyle is vastly different from the one in the present. Fans shared the same sentiments for this character too, as they found her quite beautiful. Fans also noted the change in hair color, but the reason for this transformation seems unclear.

shounenVibes🍎🍉 @iam_samuel5 @king_jin_woo . Queen Mei Mei looking amazing @King_Jin_Woo3 They cooking hard for season 2!!!. Queen Mei Mei looking amazing @king_jin_woo @King_Jin_Woo3 They cooking hard for season 2!!!🐐💯🔥🔥🔥. Queen Mei Mei looking amazing🐐🔥 https://t.co/fMioWIo9So

Haibara

Haibara seems like a character that is quite bubbly and cheerful. Fans love this character for his looks and smile in the visuals shown above. He is also Nanami's friend, which means fans would love to watch their relationship on screen.

However, it is unlikely that this character will receive a lot of screentime when Jujutsu Kaisen adapts the Hidden Inventory arc. Regardless, fans are incredibly happy to see him on screen. One particular fan even stated that this character reminded them of Eiji Okumura from Banana Fish.

shounenVibes🍎🍉 @iam_samuel5 . They made Haibara look good. They cooking hard for season 2 @king_jin_woo Hold on!!!. They made Haibara look good. They cooking hard for season 2 @king_jin_woo Hold on!!!🔥🔥. They made Haibara look good. They cooking hard for season 2🐐💯🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bPTDDCmgat

Final Thoughts

MAPPA hasn't disappointed the fanbase with the character designs of the aforementioned characters. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. Studio MAPPA has set an incredibly high standard for themselves, and the fandom is confident in their ability to nail it.

The designs are done in a manner that retains the essential elements of the characters that make them recognizable. It will be interesting to see how the characters behave in their teenhood. Adults are slightly mature and put-together, which is why a teenage version of these characters should bring out their true colors.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

