With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 set to release on July 6, 2023, MAPPA has released a new set of character art for those set to be part of the second season. These new character artworks do not just include the main characters, such as Gojo and Geto, but also the supporting characters.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who swallowed a finger talisman of a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Following that, the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, got Itadori enrolled at Jujutsu High to train him for the day he would have swallowed all 20 fingers of Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Fans can't get enough of the brand new Gojo and Geto character artworks

With two months remaining for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to be released, MAPPA has revealed a new set of character artworks, featuring Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, Shoko Ieiri, Kento Nanami, Yu Haibara, Utahime Iori, Mei Mei, Riko Amanai, Misato Kuroi, Shiu Kong, and Toji Fushiguro.

Besides the character artworks, the anime also released several merchandise pieces, including keychains, chibi merchandise, bookmarks, and more, all of which have now become widely popular amongst Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Upon seeing the new set of character artwork for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans were left excited as the animation studio MAPPA was treating the anime well, and making sure to promote the same in a timely manner to retain its hype.

notsterling @aar_jay22 @king_jin_woo BROOO THE NEW ARTSTYLE LOOKING SO GOOD MAPPA COOKING @king_jin_woo BROOO THE NEW ARTSTYLE LOOKING SO GOOD MAPPA COOKING

In addition, the characters themselves looked great as the designs for young Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto delighted fans, given how they were friends at the time, unlike the actual timeline where the two are enemies.

While fans loved the character artwork for the main characters like Gojo and Geto, no love was lost for the supporting characters as fans were left charmed by the artwork of characters like Yu Haibara, Utahime, and Shoko Ieiri.

Many also expressed how much they loved Toji Fushiguro's artwork, given that MAPPA was creating him to be very buff as seen in the anime.

It also seems like Suguru Geto's artwork managed to edge over the strongest sorcerer's illustrations as fans could not stop fawning over it.

Many claimed that they started having "heart palpitations" upon seeing Geto's Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 artwork. Some fans even mentioned how they loved the way his hair was flying.

While fans loved Geto's illustrations, many fans pointed out how big the character's ears were. In the artwork, his ears are much bigger than that of Gojo's, making fans wonder why this is the case. One fan was convinced that Geto had big ears as God's punishment for considering all non-sorcerers to be monkeys.

Lastly, one fan even pointed out how Geto looked like Shikamaru Nara from the Naruto franchise. While the fan tweeted the same as an insult, one cannot deny that they do look similar due to Geto's hairstyle when he was young.

RAE❦ @coff33oatm1lk #jjks2 i can see gojo saying ‘your earlobes are thick and chewy like barnacle meat’ to geto idk i can see it fr i can see gojo saying ‘your earlobes are thick and chewy like barnacle meat’ to geto idk i can see it fr 😭😭 #jjks2 https://t.co/YdxEknsIlT

uru. @babumoshayyy @king_jin_woo I'm convinced those monkey ears of his are god's punishment for thinking of humans as monkeys @king_jin_woo I'm convinced those monkey ears of his are god's punishment for thinking of humans as monkeys

With only two months left until the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere, fans can expect a new teaser or trailer in the upcoming months.

