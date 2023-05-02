Jujutsu Kaisen releases an official coloring book

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release its official coloring book on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The release date coincides with the premiere date of the series' 23rd volume, allowing fans to purchase both of them together in the summer of 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami follows the story of Itadori Yuji after he swallowed a finger talisman and became the host of a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Following that, Satoru Gojo got Itadori enrolled at Jujutsu High where he could train him for when he would consume all 20 fingers of the curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen's upcoming coloring book set to be released in July 2023 will cost around 990 yen

Myamura @king_jin_woo



It would contain 36 colouring pages

Cost ~ 990yen Jujutsu Kaisen Official Colouring Book will be released on July 4thIt would contain 36 colouring pagesCost ~ 990yen #JJKSpoilers Jujutsu Kaisen Official Colouring Book will be released on July 4th It would contain 36 colouring pages Cost ~ 990yen #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/bGxb8gTJHf

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release its first Coloring Book Red on Tuesday, July 4, on the same day as the release of the manga's 23rd volume. The coloring book is set to have 36 pages and will cost 990 yen. Additional details about the coloring book are yet to be revealed, i.e., information on how to purchase it and its availability worldwide.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Many fans were excited about how the release date of the coloring book was coinciding with the release date of the manga series' 23rd volume, which altogether allows fans in Japan to purchase both of them together.

As for the international release, information on the same is yet to be released. There is a good chance that both, the coloring book and the manga volume will not be released in other countries in another three to six months.

shounenVibes🍎🍉 @iam_samuel5 @king_jin_woo . JJK Greatness @King_Jin_Woo3 Definitely getting it and I think it releases on the same day with Volume 23. JJK Greatness @king_jin_woo @King_Jin_Woo3 Definitely getting it and I think it releases on the same day with Volume 23💯🔥. JJK Greatness🐐🔥🔥 https://t.co/laIKYPOYXr

uru. @babumoshayyy @WSJ_manga Blue & Purple will coming then too huh @WSJ_manga Blue & Purple will coming then too huh

Following that, Jujutsu Kaisen fans began to seek information on the same as to how they could purchase the copy and if there was a link available to pre-order the same. Additionally, many expressed what they wished to see in the coloring book, as one fan even hoped that the coloring book would feature drawings from the anime and not the manga.

Fans also started to predict how the series could release two more coloring books in the future. Considering that the first book is titled Coloring Book Red, the remaining two books could be named Coloring Book Blue and Coloring Book Purple based on Satoru Gojo's attack 'Hollow Purple.'

Some fans also started to diss Black Clover, saying how its coloring book failed in the market. However, no such thing of the alleged upcoming coloring book has been officially released by Shueisha, and instead, the anime's producers are currently focused on promoting the movie that is set to be released in summer.

