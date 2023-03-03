Jujutsu Kaisen fandom floods with theories of Yuji being a Zenin after chapter 215 spoilers drop

In the wake of the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, fans have been questioning everything they currently know about Yuji Itadori. Sukuna and Uraume’s words on how he reminds them of someone from Harima province in ancient Japan have caused everyone to put their theorist hats on.

One Twitter user and Jujutsu Kaisen fan, @toshismayo (Kay), in particular, has put together a very interesting thread, which seemingly reveals Yuji Itadori as a descendant of the Zenin clan. While most fans have been excitedly open to the theory, others are questioning its legitimacy and realisticity.

As a result, the fandom at large seems split on whether or not Kay’s theory, and those of others painting Yuji as a Zenin, are legitimate or lau ghably false. In any case, it’s an interesting theory with some persuasive evidence behind it.

Fans assert that Wasuke Itadori was actually Wasuke Zenin, making Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji a clan member

The theory

Here’s my theory about Yuji, his family, Sukuna and the importance of Heavenly Restriction



Wasuke Itadori was either the 25th head (Naobito’s older brother and Toji’s dad) or the mysterious 24th head of the Zenin clan.



#JJKSpoilers #JujutsuKaisen #JJK215 JJK Thread🧵Here's my theory about Yuji, his family, Sukuna and the importance of Heavenly RestrictionStarting:Wasuke Itadori was either the 25th head (Naobito's older brother and Toji's dad) or the mysterious 24th head of the Zenin clan.

Wasting no time, Kay starts her theory thread by asserting that Wasuke Itadori is actually either the 25th head of the Zenin clan, or the mysterious 24th head of the Zenin clan. What is especially intriguing is that being the 25th head of the clan would make Wasuke Toji’s father, thereby making Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori related to Megumi Fushiguro fairly directly.

Kay then dives down the rabbit hole of Wasuke being the 25th head of the Zenin clan, asserting that he fathered both Jinichi Zenin and Toji Zenin, with the former inheriting the Missile Fists Cursed Technique and the latter inheriting a Heavenly Restriction. While the previous statement is purely speculative, it is canonically accurate that Toji inherited a Heavenly Restriction.

Kay also asserts that Wasuke would be the older brother of both Ogi and Naobito Zenin. The former is the father of Maki and Mai Zenin (also relating Yuji to them fairly directly), with the latter being the father of Naoya Zenin. Kay then reminds fans that Ogi previously stated in Jujutsu Kaisen that he would’ve been the 26th head of the clan instead of Naobito if it weren’t for Maki and Mai.

✾ Kay ✾ @toshismayo For this case to make sense, I’m going to assume that the disputes for the head clan position between Naobito and Ogi lasted for decades, until Ogi had Maki and Mai 17 years ago. Let’s say Naobito finally became the clan head around 12 years ago. For this case to make sense, I’m going to assume that the disputes for the head clan position between Naobito and Ogi lasted for decades, until Ogi had Maki and Mai 17 years ago. Let’s say Naobito finally became the clan head around 12 years ago.

She then claims that she assumes, for the purposes of her theory, that the disputes for the head clan position between Naobito and Ogi lasted for decades. This would’ve ended when Ogi had Maki and Mai 17 years ago. Kay asserts that Naobito would’ve finally become the head of the clan around 12 years ago.

She then claims that with how heavily discriminated Heavenly Restriction is in Jujutsu Kaisen’s world, the 25th head Wasuke would’ve either gotten disowned, left the clan, or faked his death. Kay states that this would be due to Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, which would’ve manifested around 6 years old since this is generally when Cursed Techniques first manifest.

She then asserts that if Wasuke were the 24th clan, this would make him a slightly-older brother to whoever Toji’s father is. This would’ve also made him the first within the clan to have a child born with Heavenly Restriction, making him and his child a stain within the family. This is why he would have been erased from the clan, with his position as clan head being cut short.

✾ Kay ✾ @toshismayo That’s why he was erased right away from the clan. His position as head didn’t last long at all. Then the 25th head took over until the same scenario repeated with Toji. The outcome is the same: Wasuke was disowned, left the clan, or faked his death. That’s why he was erased right away from the clan. His position as head didn’t last long at all. Then the 25th head took over until the same scenario repeated with Toji. The outcome is the same: Wasuke was disowned, left the clan, or faked his death.

Kay claims that the 25th head would’ve then taken over until the same scenario is repeated with Toji Zenin’s death. They then unify the two possibilities by asserting that, in either case, Wasuke would be disowned, have left the clan, or have faked his own death. They then assert that Wasuke changed his identity to Itadori, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s opening scenes.

Within this new life, Wasuke despised anything and everything related to jujutsu, wanting to start a new life. This resulted in Jin Itadori’s birth, who inherited the same Heavenly Restriction as Toji. However, Wasuke never mentioned the existence of jujutsu in order to protect his son and allow him to live a normal life.

This eventually led to Yuji Itadori’s birth and the eventual start of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Kay’s theory also addresses how Kenjaku fits into Yuji’s origins and why the Heavenly Restriction may play a role in Yuji’s physical strength. However, this article will only be addressing the parts of the theory which paint him as a member of the Zenin, regardless of how presumptive or unrealistic they may be.

