Jujutsu Kaisen fans cry over Megumi's lost potential following chapter 218 leaks

Following the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans are down in the dumps to say the least. The upcoming issue will allegedly see Sukuna continue to masterfully use the Ten Shadows Technique in his fight against Yorozu, albeit not in the exact way fans were hoping following the previous release.
In any case, having to witness Sukuna’s alleged expertise with Megumi’s technique has caused many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to become truly saddened over Megumi’s expected eventual death. Some fans have even gone as far as “weeping” over this fact and Megumi’s associated lost potential, with many already accepting that he is dead and gone.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218’s alleged events only further exacerbate fans’ depression over Megumi’s current fate
In the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, fans see Sukuna summon and utilize 3 different full Shikigami from Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. Two of the three are even brand new Shikigami in the form of “Bull” and “Madoka Deer,” the latter of which can even (allegedly) use Reverse Cursed Technique.
Even with the reappearance of Max Elephant, the issue was remarkable, with Sukuna’s version appearing to be much larger and much more menacing than Megumi’s. All of this makes for an impressive display of Sukuna’s general skill and strength in jujutsu, as well as his apparent knowledge of the Ten Shadows Technique from his own time.
However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans instantly picked up on the fact that, at the end of the day, these are Megumi’s Shikigami summoned via his inherited Cursed Technique. Likewise, he should theoretically be able to use them in the same forms as Sukuna currently is, assuming the two’s Cursed Energy to be equal to one another.
This started a fandom-wide mourning session for Megumi and his lost potential, with fans (as mentioned above) of the opinion that his death is both imminent and inevitable. It’s an interesting revival of this sentiment from fans, with a majority of the series’ readers seemingly having made peace with his death when Sukuna first took over his body.
Likewise, this only further emphasizes the emotional impact of seeing Megumi’s potential via Sukuna’s use of the Ten Shadows Technique on fans’ mentalities. With Megumi being arguably more of a fan-favorite character than Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori, it’s somewhat unsurprising that this is the case.
Predominant fan reactions are primarily, as mentioned above, focusing Megumi’s lost potential as a jujutsu sorcerer. Some fans, however, are instead choosing to focus on emphasizing exactly why Sukuna is using the Ten Shadows Technique so much better than he ever has. This seems to be primarily done from the position of defending Megumi’s character.
Some fans are interestingly looking at this as a sneak peek of Megumi’s strength when he eventually gains back control of his body. While this isn’t exactly a popular perspective, there are nevertheless those fans who remain steadfast in their belief of Megumi’s survival to the series' end.
Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.