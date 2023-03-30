Jujutsu Kaisen fans cry over Megumi's lost potential following chapter 218 leaks

Following the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, fans are down in the dumps to say the least. The upcoming issue will allegedly see Sukuna continue to masterfully use the Ten Shadows Technique in his fight against Yorozu, albeit not in the exact way fans were hoping following the previous release.

In any case, having to witness Sukuna’s alleged expertise with Megumi’s technique has caused many Jujutsu Kaisen fans to become truly saddened over Megumi’s expected eventual death. Some fans have even gone as far as “weeping” over this fact and Megumi’s associated lost potential, with many already accepting that he is dead and gone.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218’s alleged events only further exacerbate fans’ depression over Megumi’s current fate

In the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218, fans see Sukuna summon and utilize 3 different full Shikigami from Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. Two of the three are even brand new Shikigami in the form of “Bull” and “Madoka Deer,” the latter of which can even (allegedly) use Reverse Cursed Technique.

Faheem @faheemishere #JJK218 Sukuna used 4 of megumis shikigami -1 with rct traits- to beat yorozu. Who knows how many shadow CTs megumi has been hiding. On top of that Sukuna is banking on megumis rct to regenerate his body. And God knows what mahoraga can do, puts megumis potential over everyone Sukuna used 4 of megumis shikigami -1 with rct traits- to beat yorozu. Who knows how many shadow CTs megumi has been hiding. On top of that Sukuna is banking on megumis rct to regenerate his body. And God knows what mahoraga can do, puts megumis potential over everyone 🐐 #JJK218 https://t.co/2poV4fgnNX

Even with the reappearance of Max Elephant, the issue was remarkable, with Sukuna’s version appearing to be much larger and much more menacing than Megumi’s. All of this makes for an impressive display of Sukuna’s general skill and strength in jujutsu, as well as his apparent knowledge of the Ten Shadows Technique from his own time.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans instantly picked up on the fact that, at the end of the day, these are Megumi’s Shikigami summoned via his inherited Cursed Technique. Likewise, he should theoretically be able to use them in the same forms as Sukuna currently is, assuming the two’s Cursed Energy to be equal to one another.

This started a fandom-wide mourning session for Megumi and his lost potential, with fans (as mentioned above) of the opinion that his death is both imminent and inevitable. It’s an interesting revival of this sentiment from fans, with a majority of the series’ readers seemingly having made peace with his death when Sukuna first took over his body.

🌙 @brewfeel gagi ive never doubted megumi's potential bc gojo said so but i didn't expect this gagi ive never doubted megumi's potential bc gojo said so but i didn't expect this

Myamura @king_jin_woo

"He can't fully use the potential of Ten Shadow CT"

"He's just making Megumi look ugly"

"Megumi had more in-depth knowledge about 10S CT than Sukuna"

But this chap clearly showed Sukuna was just fooling around lol I'm not slandering Megumi here. Many were criticizing Sukuna like"He can't fully use the potential of Ten Shadow CT""He's just making Megumi look ugly""Megumi had more in-depth knowledge about 10S CT than Sukuna"But this chap clearly showed Sukuna was just fooling around lol twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s… I'm not slandering Megumi here. Many were criticizing Sukuna like"He can't fully use the potential of Ten Shadow CT""He's just making Megumi look ugly""Megumi had more in-depth knowledge about 10S CT than Sukuna" But this chap clearly showed Sukuna was just fooling around lol twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s…

ً @vantaeprod #JJK218 #JJKSpoilers



MEGUMI COULD'VE HAD IT ALL I FEEL SICK MEGUMI COULD'VE HAD IT ALL I FEEL SICK #JJK218 #JJKSpoilersMEGUMI COULD'VE HAD IT ALL I FEEL SICK https://t.co/ormANPTPsG

☆ @kivefm i think it's cool that sukuna can bring out all megumi's shinigami cuz it's really cool we see the potential he could have... cuz what do you mean megumi had one that uses reverse CE?? i think it's cool that sukuna can bring out all megumi's shinigami cuz it's really cool we see the potential he could have... cuz what do you mean megumi had one that uses reverse CE??

nisa @gojosmochi_ #JJK218 #JJKSpoilers

to the people who keep saying "oh I know megumi is pissed off knowing sukuna is using his skills better than him" do I have to remind you that megumi is just 15 while sukuna is 1000 years old??? HE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO EXPLORE HIS POTENTIAL to the people who keep saying "oh I know megumi is pissed off knowing sukuna is using his skills better than him" do I have to remind you that megumi is just 15 while sukuna is 1000 years old??? HE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO EXPLORE HIS POTENTIAL #JJK218 #JJKSpoilers to the people who keep saying "oh I know megumi is pissed off knowing sukuna is using his skills better than him" do I have to remind you that megumi is just 15 while sukuna is 1000 years old??? HE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE ENOUGH TIME TO EXPLORE HIS POTENTIAL https://t.co/0YUZpUNMuF

kami vinland saga era @tiredgojo ok but sukuna giving us more of an insight into the potential of ten shadows has me excited for when we'll see megumi eventually using it ok but sukuna giving us more of an insight into the potential of ten shadows has me excited for when we'll see megumi eventually using it https://t.co/RKCr6uetwy

abbie ★ @biyuuji #jjk218 #jjkspoilers megumi had a shikigami with reversed cursed technique and he never knew oh sukuna is showing his ass up #jjk218 #jjkspoilers megumi had a shikigami with reversed cursed technique and he never knew oh sukuna is showing his ass up https://t.co/FE0T0Z5wWH

Likewise, this only further emphasizes the emotional impact of seeing Megumi’s potential via Sukuna’s use of the Ten Shadows Technique on fans’ mentalities. With Megumi being arguably more of a fan-favorite character than Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori, it’s somewhat unsurprising that this is the case.

Predominant fan reactions are primarily, as mentioned above, focusing Megumi’s lost potential as a jujutsu sorcerer. Some fans, however, are instead choosing to focus on emphasizing exactly why Sukuna is using the Ten Shadows Technique so much better than he ever has. This seems to be primarily done from the position of defending Megumi’s character.

Some fans are interestingly looking at this as a sneak peek of Megumi’s strength when he eventually gains back control of his body. While this isn’t exactly a popular perspective, there are nevertheless those fans who remain steadfast in their belief of Megumi’s survival to the series' end.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

