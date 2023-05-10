Jujutsu Kaisen Manga is set to end this year according to leaks

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga, a popular series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, is reportedly set to conclude by the end of this year. The news emerged after spoilers for chapter 222 leaked online, leading fans to speculate about the manga's future. The series, which has garnered immense popularity worldwide, has kept readers hooked with its intricate plotlines and unique characters.

These recent leaks have caused quite a stir among fans, who have taken to social media to discuss the implications of the manga's potential ending. With several ongoing storylines and unresolved mysteries, readers are eager to see how the series will wrap up in such a short amount of time.

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK222 Yep, Gege will end JJK this year #JJK222 Yep, Gege will end JJK this year

The spoilers of chapter 222, titled Omen, which alluded to the accelerated pace of the leaked chapter, might be a sign that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's conclusion is approaching.

Gege Akutami has expressed his intention to end the series multiple times, with his most recent mention occurring at the Shueisha Jump Festival in late December last year. The leaks, along with Akutami's comments, have fueled speculation that the series could indeed come to a close by the end of the year.

Despite the excitement surrounding the leaks, fans are also concerned about the many questions left unanswered within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. With only seven months remaining in the year, readers are anxious to see how the author will resolve these lingering plotlines.

𝕊𝕠𝕗𝕚𝕒♥ @iboopyoursnoop @king_jin_woo Lmao so Nobara dead dead and were just coping @king_jin_woo Lmao so Nobara dead dead and were just coping https://t.co/PEKTxi7wqm

For example, Satoru Gojo, a beloved character, has just been unsealed from the prison realm after more than three years. Fans are eager for more screen time with Gojo and hope to see him meet their expectations in the upcoming chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Additionally, the status of Nobara's death remains uncertain, leaving readers on edge as they anticipate the truth.

Furthermore, fans are interested in seeing if Gojo can find a way to save Megumi from Sukuna's possession, adding another layer of intrigue to the series' impending conclusion. With so many theories and speculations floating around, the Jujutsu Kaisen community eagerly awaits these storylines' resolution.

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's potential end draws nearer, fans are undoubtedly filled with mixed emotions. The news of the series ending this year has left many excited yet nervous about the future of their favorite characters and plotlines. However, the leaks also serve as a testament to the series' popularity and the passion of its dedicated fanbase.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 222 on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. The chapter will be available on Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's affiliated website and apps.

