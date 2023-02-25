Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Itadori surpass Gojo?

Gojo Satoru is the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen, and can easily exorcize special-grade curse spirits like Jogo and Hanami. Even the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, could not best this supreme-level jujutsu sorcerer in a fight, showing the audience exactly why he is regarded as the strongest shaman of his age.

Sukuna's vessel, Itadori Yuji, has grown exponentially in power in the series and has been hinted towards being a Death Painting Womb. This, along with his jutjsu skills, has sparked a debate in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom as to whether or not Itadori will one day be able to surpass his teacher Gojo Satoru.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

How Itadori can surpass Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo has stated that Itadori Yuji will one day surpass him. The only other characters to get such high praise from someone like Gojo Satoru are Yuta Okkotsu and Megumi Fushiguro. These two jujutsu sorcerers possess some of the strongest curse energy and techniques in the entire series, putting Itadori's true potential into perspective.

Even before swallowing Sukuna's finger and gaining some of his attributes, Itadori possessed great physical capabilities, making him stronger than regular humans. Late in the story, the author hinted that Itadori might be a Death Painting Womb, which means that he is essentially a half-human and half-cursed spirit capable of using jujutsu.

This would make sense, considering his physical attributes and his natural control over newly acquired cursed energy. Under Gojo's training, Itadori learned how to control cursed energy better, while his training with Todo Aoi helped him learn the Black Flash technique.

In his fight against the special-graded cursed spirit Hanami, Itadori set the record for the most uses of Black Flash in a single instant by a jujutsu sorcerer. He also made his cursed technique called the Divergent Fist, a punch-based technique that uses energy manipulation.

Itadori, at his current level in Jujutsu Kaisen, can take on special-grade cursed spirits like Hanamai, Jogo, and Dagon all on his own. However, characters such as Yuta, Maki, and Gojo are still above his power level.

Speaking of Gojo, here is a list of his powers in Jujutsu Kaisen. He has superhuman strength, enhanced speed, and sharp battle intellect. Coming from a powerful family of Jujutsu sorcerers, he has also inherited techniques such as Six Eyes, Limitless, Infinity, Cursed Technique Lapse: Blue, Cursed Technique Lapse Maximum Cursed Energy Output: Blue, Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, Hollow Purple, Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void.

Itadori, on the other hand, possesses superhuman strength, speed, reflexes, durability, and stamina. He is also a master at hand-to-hand combat and is resistant to poison. Itadori can also use jujutsu techniques such as Divergent Fist, Black Flash, and Binding Vow with Sukuna.

When these two characters are compared, it is evident that Itadori might not be able to surpass Gojo Satoru soon. Gojo has a lot of powerful techniques in his arsenal and is untouchable to most jujutsu sorcerers. Itadori's power scaling and the chance of him surpassing Gojo completely depends on the series' creator, Gege Akutami.

