Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo vs Sukuna begins in full force, Utahime’s Cursed Technique is revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 is set to be released on Monday, May 22, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s weakly Shonen Jump issue 25. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers were leaked earlier today, revealing that the battle between Sukuna and Satoru Gojo begins in earnest in this chapter.

The chapter also reveals Utahime Iori’s Cursed Technique but disproves one of the key theories from the previous chapter. According to the spoilers, there will be no break next week for the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 is relatively long, consisting of 19 pages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 shows Gojo landing the first attack on Sukuna

In the previous chapter, Sukuna consumed all of his remaining fingers but one. Yuji’s Cursed Technique was hinted at, while Yuta received a mysterious gift from Inumaki. Gojo was made aware of the losses they suffered. After a brief time skip, Gojo and Sukuna individually left for the battle on December 24. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers, The chapter is named along the lines of “Evildoers Hell Battle, Part 1.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers summary

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 begins with Gojo telling Ijichi that time inside the prison realm is at once compressed and stretched beyond human imagination. They reach Shibuya and Gojo is informed that the people affected by his Ultimate Void have all recovered. Utahime and Gakuganji arrive at the venue, and the team begins setting up their offense before the battle.

A flashback shows Principal Gakuganji confessing to killing Yaga and showing his remorse. He told Gojo and Panda that Yaga revealed how to make Cursed Corpses, and Gojo seemed impressed that he hadn’t reported it to the higher-ups yet. In the next panel, the higher-ups were seen murdered, with Gojo remarking that things would be much easier with Gakuganji at the head of the Jujutsu Society.

ELLA @n06ara #JJKSpoilers #JJK223



YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE GREATEST YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE GREATEST #JJKSpoilers #JJK223YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE GREATEST https://t.co/3sfJ8vw7dR

Back in the present, Uraume complains that they have not been told about the place and time of the battle, but Sukuna can sense Gojo’s Cursed Energy and as such, doesn’t need any direction. Meanwhile, Ijichi is seen standing behind Gojo and setting up a barrier. Utahime is seen performing a Dance Ritual as part of her Cursed Technique, “Solo Solo Kinku.”, which can increase the Cursed Energy Output of any sorcerer, including herself.

While they are powerful enough to avoid the middle steps to utilizing their Cursed Techniques, all four of them perform all of the steps. This leads to Gojo launching a “Hollow Purple” at Sukuna with 200% Cursed Energy output. While the King of the Curses tries to stop the attack, he miscalculates it due to Ijichi’s Barrier confounding the specifics of the attack. The attack destroys Sukuna’s right arm, who is further enraged when Gojo remarks that Sukuna is the challenger in this battle.

Final thoughts

ً @vantaeprod #JJK223 #jjkspoilers ALL THE HIGHER UPS ARE DEAD GOJO I NEVER DOUBTED YOU ALL THE HIGHER UPS ARE DEAD GOJO I NEVER DOUBTED YOU 😭😭😭 #JJK223 #jjkspoilers https://t.co/MWwNvK0pyz

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223 spoilers heavily hint that Gojo may have murdered the Jujutsu Society higher-ups to place Gakuganji in the position of power. However, this could just as easily be Kenjaku’s doing. The chapter gives no hint of Yuji’s Cursed Technique, but the revelation of Utahime’s would be a potent one for the coming battles. The chapter also disproves the theory that Gojo and Yuji had switched bodies prior to the battle.

While Gojo, boosted by his allies, clearly has the upper hand, the battle is just beginning. Sukuna is likely to have several cards up his sleeves, and his healing properties along with Madoka will regenerate his right Arm. However, Mangaka Akutami seems disinclined to bring Megumi back anytime soon, and the hope for the boy’s survival dwindles with every new chapter.

Poll : 0 votes