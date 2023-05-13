Yuji is the key to saving Megumi and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 reveals how

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 could well be a major milestone in terms of figuring out how to save Megumi. The deuteragonist of the story suffered a major blow in recent chapters as Sukuna, the King of Curses, managed to possess his body, thus becoming stronger and free of Yuji Itadori’s body.

It seemed that there was no other way to put an end to this than simply having Satoru Gojo kill Sukuna, Megumi’s body notwithstanding. However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 has shown a couple of hints that could prove vital in understanding how that could change and how Yuji could be the key to saving the day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 of the manga, and the series as a whole.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 sets the tone for Yuji Itadori to step up in the final battle

Bringing a solution to two problems at the same time

alen @eagle97jjk



Yuji swapped bodies with Kusakabe, earlier we had Yuki's SOUL RESEARCH, Yuji can perceive souls, Ino suffered from Toji who revived thru necromancy and wants to say something!!!



#JJK222 #JJKSpoilers Gege's hinting about pulling Megumi out of Sukuna's body??Yuji swapped bodies with Kusakabe, earlier we had Yuki's SOUL RESEARCH, Yuji can perceive souls, Ino suffered from Toji who revived thru necromancy and wants to say something!!!LET GEGE COOK Gege's hinting about pulling Megumi out of Sukuna's body??Yuji swapped bodies with Kusakabe, earlier we had Yuki's SOUL RESEARCH, Yuji can perceive souls, Ino suffered from Toji who revived thru necromancy and wants to say something!!!LET GEGE COOK #JJK222 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/3IvtZQAwQE

Author Gege Akutami was faced with two issues coming to this final battle between the good guys and Sukuna and Kenjaku. The first one was figuring out a non-straightforward way of defeating Sukuna without Gojo straight up beating him, making the whole thing feel predictable and showing Yuji Itadori's irrrelevance as a protagonist in a logical manner.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 showed hints that there is a good chance Yuji could save the day by pulling Megumi’s soul from Sukuna’s body. This could be a rational approach when readers consider that Akutami has already hinted at several plot threads before making them reach a satisfying resolution, so this is within his writing style.

As the tweet above suggests, there has been evidence in the past that this is something that could happen. After all, Yuji was capable of switching bodies with Kusakabe, there was the element of Yuki’s soul research and everything that entailed, and Yuji has the ability to feel souls, which, in return, could be the first step to manipulate souls and that could be pivotal to rescue Megumi.

It would not be different from Mai placing her soul in a sword, which has already happened in the series. So, it could allow Yuji to place his own on an object and leading to the potential solution at hand.

What does this mean?

alen @eagle97jjk Yuki presented her research on souls, and it was previously mentioned that Yuji has the ability to perceive them. It's possible that he separated his soul using a cursed object, since he himself is a cursed object. He may have then passed this object, along with his own soul, to Yuki presented her research on souls, and it was previously mentioned that Yuji has the ability to perceive them. It's possible that he separated his soul using a cursed object, since he himself is a cursed object. He may have then passed this object, along with his own soul, to https://t.co/VXO21jBB3W

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222 has shown the reader that there is the possibility for Yuji and his friends to save Megumi without having to take his life. This is important because it would help with the story’s themes of helping people, something that was said by Yuji’s grandfather at the start of the series, and breaking the cycle, with Gojo not having to take the life of a loved one yet again.

In that regard, this is a chapter that could make a big difference in terms of how the final battle could play out. Moreover, it would be done in a way that doesn't have plot convenience or isn’t contrived and added at the eleventh hour.

Final thoughts

A lot has been changed due to the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 222. It seems that Gege Akutami is laying the ground for the upcoming solution in the final battle. He is doing it in a way that could be enjoyable for the readers as it would fit with the canon and the themes that have been explored in this series. Since providing a satisfying conclusion to a series that has become a worldwide success for years now, it would make sense Akutami will take the same approach

