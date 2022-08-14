In the latest issue of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans have experienced an emotional rollercoaster, starting with the long-awaited return of Maki Zen’in. This excitement was quickly followed by the arrival of a recently incarnated Cursed Spirit, Naoya Zen’in, now much stronger than he was in his previous human form.

While Maki and Noritoshi Kamo could hold onto their own against Naoya, the latter's most recent evolution has flipped the script. Now, fans are wondering if Jujutsu Kaisen’s author and illustrator, Gege Akutami, has got himself cornered with Maki's developments in the manga.

Follow along as this article assesses whether or not Jujutsu Kaisen is on thin ice regarding Maki Zen’in’s status in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest developments may have created an unwinnable scenario for author and illustrator Gege Akutami

Why the series is in trouble?

With the latest developments in the Sakurajima Colony arc, many fans are questioning whether or not the current situation in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has brought itself into an unwinnable situation. As aforementioned, recent issues have seen the return of Maki Zen’in, quickly followed by the reveal of Naoya Zen’in’s reincarnation as a Cursed Spirit.

At first glance, it seemed that the two are on relatively even ground, but the latter’s recent evolution into a full-fledged Cursed Spirit has shaken things up in this conflict. While only one major attack has been launched on Maki since his evolution, it has caused more damage than she has ever taken since her power-up before the commencement of the Culling Game arcs.

Now, some fans are even speculating that Maki will be killed off by the end of this arc, pegging Naoya as a formidable obstacle for the young sorcerer. However, this would be an awful move on Akutami’s part as it raises the questions about her most recent power-up and reintroduction to the story.

Furthermore, eliminating a fan-favorite character at this stage, who has generated a lot of excitement, intrigue, and online discussion on the series, would be met with harsh criticism. While this is an excessive jump to an unlikely conclusion, it does raise a good point about Maki’s current situation and how Akutami may or may not choose to resolve it.

One of the most likely outcomes formulated by fans is the loss of the young Zen’in clan survivor, with her succumbing to a monster of her own creation. It would be an incredibly humbling moment showing that she can’t do everything on her own due to the lack of Cursed Energy in her body.

However, this could possibly pave the way for a reappearance from Yuji Itadori or the other Tokyo Jujutsu High students who’ve accomplished their goals in different colonies. After all, there is no explicit rule about entering or exiting the colonies, and there can always be one added to allow this.

Another possibility is that Maki receives another upgrade in her power, which could go a number of different ways depending on what happens. For example, simply giving her another bump up the physical strength ladder would likely be poorly received by fans. Additionally, it wouldn't add anything new to her repertoire, instead building upon what she could already do.

Although an alternative power-up that could be better received will be Maki’s inheritance of Mai’s Cursed Energy, with the effect being delayed until the former’s body undergoes severe stress. While some may not appreciate this approach, it would undoubtedly be well received by the fanbase rather than simply making Maki stronger.

Whatever might be the case, it’s clear that Gege Akutami has cornered himself into an extremely tight spot with the latest events in Jujutsu Kaisen. While fans should have faith in the author’s process, there is always a reason to be concerned and speculate given the current state of the manga.

