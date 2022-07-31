Jujutsu Kaisen reveals the culprit behind one of the most hated characters' return

The most recent Jujutsu Kaisen issues have seen the near-simultaneous returns of one of the series’ most beloved characters and one of its most hated characters. Ironically, one is directly responsible for the return of the other due to the unfortunate reality of who they are within the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

While fans have enjoyed the return of both of these characters in the latest issues of the series, a major question has been how one of them came back. With the unofficial release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192, fans finally have their answer, and they may be disappointed to hear it.

Follow along as this article breaks down who the culprit behind the return of one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most hated characters is, and how they allowed this return to occur.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 once more emphasizes why Maki’s lack of Cursed Energy can be a problem

As mentioned above, recent issues of Jujutsu Kaisen have seen both one of the most beloved and one of the most hated characters in the series return to the spotlight. These are Maki and Naoya Zenin respectively, who previously clashed when the former massacred the latter along with the rest of the Zenin clan.

However, in the series’ universe, any human who dies by any means not involving Cursed Energy can return as a Cursed Spirit. Fans may or may not remember that Maki was once considered the black sheep of the Zenin family for having no cursed energy whatsoever, unable to even see Cursed Spirits on her own.

When Maki killed Naoya, she was obviously unable to use Cursed Energy. This would’ve prevented him from coming back as a Cursed Spirit, which fans have witnessed in the latest official release and unofficial release of the series. The latter’s official translation is set to release this coming August 1 via official Viz Media and Shueisha sources.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed Jujutsu Kaisen 192 Spoilers

.

.

.

As expected, Naoya's worm form was just the first stage. His new form does admittedly look a lot cooler, but Maki's still gonna rock his shit either way Jujutsu Kaisen 192 Spoilers...As expected, Naoya's worm form was just the first stage. His new form does admittedly look a lot cooler, but Maki's still gonna rock his shit either way https://t.co/SjIYY7FAUc

The unofficial release tells fans all they need to know about the situation, clearly pointing to Maki as being at fault for the monster Noritoshi Kamo and she are now dealing with. Furthermore, the latest unofficially released issue has seen Naoya reach his completed Cursed Spirit form, seemingly making him much more powerful than before.

It’s ironic that both Maki’s killing of the Zenin clan and the inescapable circumstances of her birth into the clan are coming back to haunt her, literally. While undoubtedly one of the strongest sorcerers in the series despite lacking Cursed Energy, she can’t overcome certain things using strength or willpower alone.

Most likely, this event will not see Maki or anyone else in the series pay a grave price for her “mistake,” for lack of a better word. Most of her development, both as a character and as a fighter, seems to have come from her incident with the Zenin clan and Mai, letting her fully move on from her past which weighed her down.

Monkey D. Dickhead | 𝔾𝕆𝕆𝔻 𝕍𝕀𝔹𝔼𝕊 @2gali1eo5 Naoya’s new form reminds me of a cuphead boss Naoya’s new form reminds me of a cuphead boss

Maki will be forced to confront at the end of the day that there are things she can’t do as a sorcerer due to her lack of Cursed Energy. While roles in the jujutsu world for people like her have already been carved out by those like Toji Zenin, there are still limits to exactly to what she can and cannot do as a sorcerer.

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen’s current Naoya situation is a grim and unavoidable reminder of just that.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far