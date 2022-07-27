Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 raw scans show Maki vs Worm Naoya: Zen’in Brawl round 2

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 is all set to give readers a satisfactory Maki vs Naoya brawl that everyone missed out on in the Perfect Preparation arc. According to the raw scans, the chapter is short and action-based, with a new threat emerging at the end of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 raw scans feature both Maki and Noritoshi in the middle of the action but with drastically different success rates. Evolution seems to be the key theme in the Sakurajima Colony arc, of which this is only the second chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 raw scans: Maki vs Naoya continues, a new Curse form emerges

In the last chapter, it was revealed that Kenjaku had taken over the Jujutsu Headquarters and killed every higher-up who opposed him. He canceled the kill orders on both Getou and Yuji, and foiled Noritoshi’s plans of getting Gakuganji to help them. He banished Noritoshi from the Kamo clan, taking over as the 25th Kamo Family Head.

Back in the Sakurajima Colony, a worm-like Cursed Spirit appeared and attacked Maki directly, pushing her into a nearby wall. Maki tried and failed to overpower the Curse, who revealed himself to be Naoya Zen’in in Curse form.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 begins with Worm Naoya (mockingly dubbed “Wormya” by the fandom) still pressing Maki to the wall and likely continuing his tirade. However, Maki grabs the Curse and using a wrestling move throws him off balance. She then proceeds to cleave him in half using her sword.

Elsewhere, Noritoshi has reached high ground and is keeping an eye on the fight below. He is seen shooting multiple arrows towards an unspecified target. The next panel shows a hand reaching towards Noritoshi in the middle of an attack. It is unclear whether Noritoshi is assisting Maki in her fight against Naoya or if he is fighting a different opponent altogether.

The last two panels of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 raw scans show a giant ball resembling a cocoon in the sky above the Sakurajima colony. A dark streak of energy pierces through it, breaking the cocoon. A being emerges, which resembles a moth without wings.

Speculations

It appears that worm Naoya was no match for the current Maki. With her heavenly restrictions finely honed in the few days following the Zen’in massacre, Maki is on her way to being on par with Toji. However, it seems unlikely that Akutami would bring Naoya back only to dispose of him within two chapters.

This leads readers to believe that the cocoon and the being that emerged from it in the last pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 are actually Naoya’s transformations. If one were to consider Naoya’s first Curse form, the worm, to be the larva, then it follows that he must be able to evolve into different forms. A wingless moth should be a logical final form for Naoya in that case.

However, it is equally likely that this new being is a different curse altogether, and this is who Noritoshi is fighting. Interestingly, Noritoshi’s arrows in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 look a little different from the usual Blood Manipulation arrows he uses. Whether this is due to an evolution in his technique or his deflection from the clan is unclear.

The Sakurajima Colony arc, designed to act as exposure of Maki’s power and the importance of the Kamo clan in the Jujutsu world, is unlikely to be over so soon. Naoya’s role is yet to be expanded upon. Hopefully, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192 will give readers a better insight.

