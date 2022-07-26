Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated issues of the series in recent history, thanks to the recent return of Maki Zenin.

While fans saw the fight between Maki and Cursed Spirit Naoya Zenin begin in the previous issue, many expect the action to really kick off in the next chapter.

Fans are also looking forward to hearing more on Naoya Zenin’s transition into a Cursed Spirit during Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192. Though this may not happen in the upcoming issue, fans are hopeful that they will eventually learn more about the process.

This article fully breaks down currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 and speculates on what readers can expect.

Fans hopeful Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 will see Maki flex her newfound powers to her full potential versus Cursed Spirit Naoya

Release date and time, where to read

Most international fans will see Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 released on Sunday, July 31. Japanese and select international fans will see it released in the early morning of Monday, August 1.

Readers can find the upcoming issue on Viz Media’s MANGAPlus service and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription-based app. The former is a free service that allows fans to read the first and latest three issues of a series. The latter charges a nominal fee but lets fans check out a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (July 31)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (July 31)

British Time: 4 PM BST (July 31)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (July 31)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (July 31)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (July 31)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (August 1)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (August 1)

What to expect (speculative)

alvin @alvinlaurentt



Culling Game Arc is amazing and also complicated!

Gege love to wrote the narrative back and forth as many things happened. So i try to made a timeline with chronological order!



#呪術本誌 #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen191 #WJ33 #死滅回遊 #JJK191 【CULLING GAME CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINE】Culling Game Arc is amazing and also complicated!Gege love to wrote the narrative back and forth as many things happened. So i try to made a timeline with chronological order! 【CULLING GAME CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINE】Culling Game Arc is amazing and also complicated!Gege love to wrote the narrative back and forth as many things happened. So i try to made a timeline with chronological order!#呪術本誌 #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen191 #WJ33 #死滅回遊 #JJK191 https://t.co/oXHm0jhVGf

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 will likely see the continuation of Maki Zenin’s fight versus Naoya Zenin, as mentioned above. With their fight having just formally begun in the previous issue, it’s likely that things will truly kick off this week.

Fans can also expect some teases or even some elaboration on exactly how Naoya Zenin was able to become a Cursed Spirit after dying as a human. While there are examples of such things happening throughout the series, the exact process through which this occurs is still yet to be described.

While an explanation may not be made available in the upcoming issue, fans can still expect further focus on the present-day Noritoshi Kamo. His role in the Sakurajima Colony arc seems to be a significant one, and fans will likely see expansion on his character as a result.

Finally, it’s entirely possible that other Sakurajima Colony Culling Game players will enter into the conflict between Maki and Noritoshi versus Naoya. This could let Maki and Naoya have a one-on-one while also keeping Noritoshi involved via a fight with another Culling Game player.

However, with no spoiler information available for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 as of this article’s writing, this is all only speculative. Thankfully, fans have less than a week to go until the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192.

