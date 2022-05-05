8 Jujutsu Kaisen waifus, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen fans love to speculate about their favorite waifu. A waifu is any female character in anime that viewers find attractive due to her desirable characteristics, such as beauty, wit, intelligence, strength, etc. However, others appreciate their fighting prowess.

Some women are appealing for their ability to rip a man's arm off or their cook prowess. Nothing stops fans from falling in love with a character, not even murder. Some Jujutsu Kaisen characters have people jump for joy when murdering someone, while others appreciate a more calm character.

These are the best Jujutsu Kaisen waifus

1) Akari Nitta

Akari is a sorcerer who tries to do an excellent job at any job thrown her way. She is a reliable woman who escorts the gang to various locations to fulfill their duties.

In addition to her reliability, she is mainly in the background yet tries her best to observe certain situations and make the best decisions based on those facts. Some fans may consider her waifu material because she has a pleasing personality.

2) Momo

A competent witch, Momo emulates an aura of independence and grace. A proficient broom flyer, her cursed energy helps her in this aspect of aerial battle. However, she falls short when battling on the ground.

Though she can be a bit shy and suspicious of perceived danger, her personality shines through when she drops everything to help her fellow students. Despite her childlike appearance, fans consider her waifu because of her unique design.

3) Utahime Iori

Iori's stoicism can be felt from the way she eyes someone from a distance, never taking one too seriously or inelegantly. It might be an issue if she breaks out of this calm state.

The curse-like powers in her body are currently unknown, yet it's related to singing. Perhaps her voice is like a siren that lures men to their deaths. She's considered a waifu because she's very attractive, and the scar adds something unique to her face.

4) Kasumi Miwa

A kind and simple sorcerer, Kasumi Miwa is determined to complete her missions and earn monetary gains for her family. Her powers are centered on perception-based and barrier-based energy useful in sensing enemies.

The New Shadow Style technique forms a barrier around her that can detect hostile enemies that happen to stray in its midst. She's waifu for the fact that her powers are complex.

5) Mai Zenin

Mai Zenin was Maki's twin sister who harbored resentment towards her for actions that occurred before the start of the series. Mai could be perceived as an insensitive girl who thought not of the consequences of her actions.

Using cursed weapons is primarily how she utilizes her innate techniques. Materializing bullets out of nothing is another method she pairs with her cursed guns. Some consider her waifu material because they find mean women appealing and wish to be insulted by one.

6) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki is a high-ranking sorcerer seen as a lazy freeloader who doesn't deserve her rank. In reality, she's attempting to find ways to eradicate the nature of curses. A chill woman, her personality doesn't correlate with her powerful magic.

The extent of her powers is unknown but is implied to be extremely powerful. She taught Todo Simple Domain and taught him valuable techniques to counter powerful magic. She's a waifu because she's powerful and seems like a good romantic partner.

7) Maki Zenin

Maki was a confident and determined girl who wished to spite her clan by becoming a sorcerer despite their mistreatment. A physically powerful woman, she can knock out a man with just a punch.

She prefers to use polearms, though she can use various weapons and has been known to switch them throughout the battle. Maki is so powerful that others are stunned by her abilities. She's a waifu because she's competent in battle.

8) Kugisaki

Though she appears arrogant and rude, Kugisaki is a very kind and caring person. She loves and appreciates her friends and family no matter the circumstances.

She can easily outsmart an enemy by watching their movements and acting accordingly. She will inflict pain on others by stabbing herself if it comes down to it. She's a waifu because some fans appreciate a different approach to female characters.

