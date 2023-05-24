Jujutsu Kaisen fans troll Akutami after Gojo and Sukuna become "friends" in chapter 224

In the highly intense Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224, the unexpected plot developments at the end made the fans go berserk on the internet. The recent twist is the apparent bond between the formidable characters, Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, as shown in the end panel of chapter 224.

The unusual display of friendliness amidst a battle has prompted a lively array of reactions from the manga's fandom, with many choosing to humorously troll the manga's creator, Gege Akutami, on various social platforms.

The final panel of the chapter presents a visually striking scene of Gojo and Sukuna casually chatting amidst the rubble of their intense showdown. This unexpected bromance in a high-stakes battle scenario has been a major talking point for fans.

Fans' reactions, varying from laughter to comparisons and even disappointment, offer an intriguing exploration of how audiences perceive character dynamics in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224: Fans tickle themselves with Gojo-Sukuna 'Bromance'

Amid all reactions, one prevalent sentiment is that fans have been laughing at the perceived friendship-looking scene between Gojo and Sukuna. Fans find humor in the stark contrast between the severe, life-threatening circumstances surrounding Gojo and Sukuna and their seemingly nonchalant conversation in the face of disaster.

This contradiction leads to tweets with funny references and light-hearted jests, painting the two powerful characters as best friends in a comedy flick rather than antagonists in a serious manga.

These reactions highlight a common aspect of fandom culture, which is the ability to find humor in unexpected places, even amidst an intense, action-filled narrative. This is evident in tweets comparing the duo's post-battle stroll to iconic scenes from action movies like Fast & Furious or beloved cartoons like Spongebob Squarepants, demonstrating fans' creativity and humor.

SAT☆RU IS FREE (free megumi next) @goatgumi #jjk224



them walking away from the explosion like 2 best friends who just defeated the villain in fast & furious has me losing my mind them walking away from the explosion like 2 best friends who just defeated the villain in fast & furious has me losing my mind #jjk224 them walking away from the explosion like 2 best friends who just defeated the villain in fast & furious has me losing my mind https://t.co/9wXUAUo2WA

sashisu fans @jujutsukun like atp gojo might as well ask sukuna what he had for dinner last night since they best friends now #jjk224 like atp gojo might as well ask sukuna what he had for dinner last night since they best friends now #jjk224 https://t.co/X0pN5eXVEt

Simultaneously, there's been a wave of comparisons between Jujutsu Kaisen's final panel and scenes from another popular manga series, Tokyo Revengers. The similarity in both scenes' context and portrayal has not gone unnoticed, leading fans to jovially call out Akutami for drawing such a similarity to the latter.

SAT☆RU IS FREE (free megumi next) @goatgumi #jjk224



when fighting sukuna and gojo discovered that this isn’t the way, violence brings nothing. they both said “enough” shook hands and walked out as friends. this truly was our sorcery fight. when fighting sukuna and gojo discovered that this isn’t the way, violence brings nothing. they both said “enough” shook hands and walked out as friends. this truly was our sorcery fight. #jjk224when fighting sukuna and gojo discovered that this isn’t the way, violence brings nothing. they both said “enough” shook hands and walked out as friends. this truly was our sorcery fight. https://t.co/94nE1QiPbJ

isa @ momocon 🦇 @D3ADM4NZ it really seens like jjk is getting the tokyo revengers treatment but at least gojo looks good in 224 lmao it really seens like jjk is getting the tokyo revengers treatment but at least gojo looks good in 224 lmao

Amidst the laughter and comparisons, a significant section of the fandom has expressed concern and sadness regarding Gojo's attitude. Given Megumi's precarious situation, some fans were surprised by Gojo's apparent willingness to deal with Megumi after killing Sukuna. Because killing Sukuna ultimately means killing Megumi, as the former now possesses Megumi’s body.

This reaction underscores fans' deep emotional investment in the characters and their relationships, reminding us that Jujutsu Kaisen, despite its action-packed narrative, also explores complex emotional dynamics.

Final thoughts

abbie ★ @biyuuji #jjk224 #jjkspoilers after this sukuna becomes a teacher at jujutsu high and one day yuuji smiles at him and says "this truly was our jujutsu kaisen" #jjk224 #jjkspoilers after this sukuna becomes a teacher at jujutsu high and one day yuuji smiles at him and says "this truly was our jujutsu kaisen" https://t.co/ORXfJ8UTdd

The diverse fan reactions to the last panel of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 serve as a testament to the manga's vibrant storytelling and the fandom's engaged community. The unexpected camaraderie between Gojo and Sukuna has stirred humor, comparison, and concern among fans, with each response shedding light on different aspects of the story and its characters.

Ultimately, these reactions show how Gege Akutami's storytelling has successfully captured fans' imaginations worldwide. As the narrative unfolds, one thing remains certain: fans of Jujutsu Kaisen will continue to eagerly anticipate each chapter, ready to dissect, discuss, and delight in every unexpected turn the story takes.

