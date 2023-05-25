Jujutsu Kaisen manga to take a break following chapter 224

The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers released earlier today announced that Mangaka Gege Akutami will be taking a creative break next week. This entails that as per the Shueisha schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 will be released in Shonen Jump issue 28 on June 12.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 is slated to be released on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 26. Therefore, no official confirmation regarding chapter 225 will be available until the chapter is released. However, leaks of this kind have always proven to be correct in the past.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 delayed due to a creative break from Mangaka Gege Akutami

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 223: The strongest sorcerer in history faces the strongest sorcerer of today! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3MfU8jf Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 223: The strongest sorcerer in history faces the strongest sorcerer of today! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3MfU8jf https://t.co/KaLgcE3ti0

On Wednesday, May 24, several reputed leakers informed fans via Discord and Twitter that mangaka Gege Akutami will be taking a week-long break following the release of chapter 224. This will be mangaka Gege Akutami's first break following the one-week break taken directly after the Publication break on April 30, 2023, due to Golden Week.

Directly following the release of chapter 224, Shueisha’s official websites, such as manga plus, and affiliated web platforms, such as Viz, will inform readers of the exact digital release time of the issue. As of now, the chapter can be expected to maintain the usual schedule and be digitally available at 12 am JST on June 12.

Current status of Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime

The manga currently consists of 223 chapters with chapter 224 slated to be released on May 29. 208 of these chapters are divided into 23 tankobon volumes, with volume 23 set to be released on July 4, 2023. Along with Volume 0, the plot is spread across 10 completed arcs, with chapter 223 having started the 11th arc, The Shinjuku Showdown Arc (unofficially dubbed).

On Manga Plus, the series synopsis is described as:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori...”

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 6, at 11.56 pm JST. It will cover the “Gojo’s Past” arc and part of the “Shibuya Incident” arc. The anime has released several key visuals, a teaser, and a trailer. During the Mappa Stage 2023 event, the anime also revealed the new character designs for the second cour of season 2, which will adapt the “Shibuya Incident” arc. Shota Goshozono replaced Sunghoo Park as the director for the second season.

Be sure to keep up with general manga updates and anime news. Readers may find the summary of the aforementioned Chapter 224 spoilers here.

