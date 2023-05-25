Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 sees Gojo and Sukuna unsurprisingly bond during battle

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week, bringing with them an exciting look at the upcoming issue for the series. Therein, fans saw Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna continue their fight, with the two smiling widely throughout as they traded blows and insults back and forth.

While fans were all but certain that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 would continue focusing on Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, there were some unexpected aspects of the issue. One good example is a line of Gojo’s in the issue, which allegedly sees him claim he has no issue with fighting and killing Megumi Fushiguro, since he looks so much like his father, Toji.

Another, more subtle, example stems from the aforementioned fact that the two opponents were grinning cheek-to-cheek as they fought in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224. With this realization, some fans are questioning whether Gojo and Sukuna may be bonding with each other as they continue trading blows back and forth.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 suggests Gojo and Sukuna are having fun fighting for the title of "the strongest"

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 opened immediately from where the last issue ended, with Sukuna questioning Gojo’s claim that he’s the challenger. Sukuna essentially responds by calling Gojo a fish waiting to be butchered, despite being livelier than his peers. Gojo then asks why Sukuna is still wearing Megumi’s face, informing him that not only will he not hold himself back, but he will happily go all out since Megumi looks so much like Toji.

He soon adds that he’ll worry about Megumi after he kills Sukuna, since the latter has already escaped death once while inside of Yuji. The two then begin fighting, with each smiling and clearly enjoying themselves the entire time. Gojo launches Sukuna through several buildings, rushing him yet again, just as the King of Curses starts rising to his feet.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224 then sees Gojo start lifting and throwing pieces of buildings at Sukuna, who responds by trying to dismantle Gojo. However, the technique bounces off of him, slicing the building behind instead, which falls on top of them. The two fight through the building as it falls and crashes into the ground, cracking jokes about who’s to blame as the issue comes to an end.

Why Gojo and Sukuna may (unsurprisingly) be bonding through battle

Space @EtherionMaster



#JJK224 Gojo and Sukuna are besties. Look at those smiles Gojo and Sukuna are besties. Look at those smiles #JJK224 https://t.co/UwuSyjIdf1

One of the most interesting nuances of the Gojo versus Sukuna fight is that it’s essentially a battle of “the strongest versus the strongest.” Whereas Sukuna is considered the strongest sorcerer in all of jujutsu history, Gojo is considered the strongest sorcerer in the series’ contemporary world.

It’s this subtlety which likely plays a major role in why the two are smiling at each other as they fight throughout Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224. In a way, they’re the only two characters in the entire series who can possibly understand each other. More specifically, they’re the only two who can understand the burden of being the strongest, albeit going about that burden in very different ways.

The nature of their relationship upon their first meeting further supports this, as they have always had a playful tone with one another when discussing fighting and their respective strengths. This being apparent once more in chapter 224 further suggests that the two do feel some sort of camaraderie with the other, despite being enemies.

i'm the bored man @Ryomen_Kenjaku #JJKSpoilers Seriously, why are so many people saying that Sukuna is lost? The fight is starting and both Gojo and Sukuna ended the chapter with a smile and walking together. Let Gege work in peace. For the fight to be legendary Sukuna and Gojo must be on par in power. #JJK224 Seriously, why are so many people saying that Sukuna is lost? The fight is starting and both Gojo and Sukuna ended the chapter with a smile and walking together. Let Gege work in peace. For the fight to be legendary Sukuna and Gojo must be on par in power. #JJK224 #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/ePDgwlYeW1

It’s also interesting to see that the joy of battle with another “strongest” is seemingly outweighing the sadness Gojo presumably feels for fighting Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 224. While Gojo has always been characterized as quirky and very unique in all aspects, to see him be able to find any sort of joy in fighting what’s essentially the body of his adoptive son is intriguing.

Regardless, it’s clear that the two are enjoying their fight with each other on some level, perhaps even strengthening their frenemy-like relationship through trading blows. While future issues may disprove this theory, it seems not only possible, but even likely given chapter 224’s alleged spoilers and raw scans.

