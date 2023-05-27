Jujutsu Kaisen: Decoding the secrets behind Gojo's 200% Hollow Purple

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most intriguing aspects is the complexity of its Jujutsu techniques. Satoru Gojo, one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series, has a particularly captivating move: the Hollow Purple.

This technique gained a spotlight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223, where Gojo cranks up its power to an unprecedented 200%, presenting a formidable force in his face-off with Ryomen Sukuna. With a chant, he released a surge of destructive energy that Sukuna found hard to counter.

The extraordinary power boost and its awe-inspiring effect have indisputably sparked a global curiosity among fans, which led them to be determined to uncover the secret behind Gojo's 200% Hollow Purple. The chant he used before unleashing this attack might hold some clues. Let's dive deep into the nuances of Gojo's technique and its cultural, historical, and thematic implications.

Understanding the intricacies of Gojo's Hollow Purple in Jujutsu Kaisen

Lightning @Lightning446 What does the full incantation of Hollow Technique: Purple even mean? Here I go into its Kanji to gleam insight to the ritual, what Gojo clan & Limitless users were cooking when they came up with this killer shit



1. 九綱 (lit. Nine Ropes): The literal TL is misleading. Rather, What does the full incantation of Hollow Technique: Purple even mean? Here I go into its Kanji to gleam insight to the ritual, what Gojo clan & Limitless users were cooking when they came up with this killer shit1. 九綱 (lit. Nine Ropes): The literal TL is misleading. Rather, https://t.co/DQt5xE0p3J

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo's Hollow Purple technique is not just an incredible display of power; it's a profound embodiment of the philosophies, historical nuances, and conceptual intricacies that underpin the jujutsu practices of the Gojo family.

The Hollow Technique: Purple, according to the lore, is a collision of Limitless, a potent secret extension technique known only to select members of the Gojo family. The process incorporates concepts of motion and reversal, synthesizing them into reality.

Lapse Blue and Reversal Red, two opposite infinite, are combined in this approach to create an imaginary mass that destroys everything in its trajectory. This isn't a typical jujutsu technique; it's an enormously destructive energy wave that effaces anything it touches from existence.

Lightning @Lightning446 Thus it can be inferred 九綱 + 偏光 are references to Blue 蒼 & Red 赫! Even cooler, it uses Kyushu as a foundation for the history of Japan, of Jujutsu



3. 烏と声明 (Crows & Shimyo): The crow is a celebrated bird in Japan, considered Divine in old stories & bringing good fortune Thus it can be inferred 九綱 + 偏光 are references to Blue 蒼 & Red 赫! Even cooler, it uses Kyushu as a foundation for the history of Japan, of Jujutsu3. 烏と声明 (Crows & Shimyo): The crow is a celebrated bird in Japan, considered Divine in old stories & bringing good fortune https://t.co/11yUs7yb2A

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 223, before releasing the Hollow Purple at Sukuna, Gojo recites a set of terms: Nine Ropes, Polarized Light, Crows, and Shimyo, Between Front and Back. The chant's seemingly random elements at first serve as a profound link to Japan's culture and history, as well as the intrinsic mechanics of his jujutsu technique.

Delving into the depths of this chant, Satoru Gojo intones four key phrases that carry an intricate web of meanings and references, adding layers of complexity to this already formidable technique. First, Nine Ropes isn't a random string of words but a reference to Kyushu, which was historically regarded as a cultural gateway to Japan due to its proximity to Asia. This phrase could represent the roots or beginning of Japan and its culture, symbolizing Gojo's connection to his cultural lineage.

Lightning @Lightning446



This chant piece seems random at first... until you realize Red's Kanji 赫 means “illuminate; be brilliant.” And Kyushu is known for its lush grasslands of bluish green... same as Blue's 蒼 Lightning @Lightning446



•蒼 (Ao): Blue, but the bluish hue of grass like in deep lush forests



•赫 (Aka): Red, but more literally the way light shines I love how Gojo’s Limitless Jujutsu is not only mathematical in nature, but also color representations that denote blooming of flowers thru its Kanji:•蒼 (Ao): Blue, but the bluish hue of grass like in deep lush forests•赫 (Aka): Red, but more literally the way light shines twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I love how Gojo’s Limitless Jujutsu is not only mathematical in nature, but also color representations that denote blooming of flowers thru its Kanji:•蒼 (Ao): Blue, but the bluish hue of grass like in deep lush forests•赫 (Aka): Red, but more literally the way light shines twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WSy9f9mS2e 2. 偏光 (Polarized light): Without getting technical, think of it as 1/2 of natural lightThis chant piece seems random at first... until you realize Red's Kanji 赫 means “illuminate; be brilliant.” And Kyushu is known for its lush grasslands of bluish green... same as Blue's 蒼 twitter.com/lightning446/s… 2. 偏光 (Polarized light): Without getting technical, think of it as 1/2 of natural lightThis chant piece seems random at first... until you realize Red's Kanji 赫 means “illuminate; be brilliant.” And Kyushu is known for its lush grasslands of bluish green... same as Blue's 蒼 twitter.com/lightning446/s…

The next term, Polarized Light, carries scientific connotations. In optics, polarized light is a state where light waves oscillate in a single plane. It could symbolize Gojo's utilization of Cursed Energy and his refined control over its properties. This phrase, coupled with Nine Ropes, creates a harmony of history and science, a testament to the timeless essence of jujutsu.

Crows and Shimyo carry a spiritual resonance. Crows hold a special place in Japanese folklore as divine creatures bringing good fortune, while Shimyo refers to a collection of Buddhist chants, a sonic testament to faith and devotion. This phrase could represent the divine protection afforded to Gojo, suggesting that his technique is more than just brute force; it's a spiritual communion invoking divine favor.

Lightning @Lightning446 In his old series, MC Tsukumo explains the concept of 表 & 裏 - Front & Back. Just as there is "Life & Death," "Creation & Destruction," there is a duality to everything



Just as "Reality & Dreams" are part of that same foundation, so would "Blue & Red" also be considered as such In his old series, MC Tsukumo explains the concept of 表 & 裏 - Front & Back. Just as there is "Life & Death," "Creation & Destruction," there is a duality to everythingJust as "Reality & Dreams" are part of that same foundation, so would "Blue & Red" also be considered as such https://t.co/MdCn6KJlmT

Finally, the phrase Between Front and Back could be seen as a metaphor for the duality inherent in every aspect of existence, including jujutsu techniques. It is a theme prevalent in Gege Akutami's works. Much like Life and Death or Creation and Destruction, Blue and Red also represent this dichotomy. The collision of these dual aspects, the in-between, results in the Void Purple, the perfect balance of opposites, mirroring the concept of yin and yang.

These elements aren't merely components of a chant; they encapsulate the philosophical bedrock of Gojo's technique and his deep understanding of his family's wisdom in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Hollow Purple, thus, is a mirror reflecting Gojo's comprehensive grasp of jujutsu's roots, historical influences, and the mechanical intricacies of his clan's secret technique.

Final thoughts

In the grand scheme of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo's Hollow Purple is not just a testament to his immense power but also a representation of his nuanced understanding of his clan's Jujutsu techniques and the philosophical underpinnings of their practice. By examining the chant's intricate references, fans gain a deeper understanding of not only the technique but also the intricacies of the series' cultural and historical context.

Moreover, the scene encapsulates the meticulous storytelling of Gege Akutami, who weaves real-world cultural references and historical nuances into the narrative fabric, enriching the readers' experience. Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be a fascinating, action-packed manga that also contains a wealth of intriguing cultural and philosophical insights that are just waiting to be unraveled as we continue our journey along with the plot.

Poll : 0 votes