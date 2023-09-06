Is Gojo the strongest of all time? Jujutsu Kaisen manga finally gives a solid answer

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have long debated whether Gojo Satoru is the most powerful character in the series. Gojo has confidently stated, "I'm the strongest there is." However, with the recent battle between Gojo and Sukuna - the King of Curses in the manga, the debate over who holds the title of the strongest has been put to the test.

The long-stretched battle between Gojo and Sukuna will finally conclude in the upcoming manga chapter. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 13, the burning question about who is the strongest will finally receive a definitive answer. Spoilers suggest that Gojo will prove his past claims valid and emerge as the strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 ends the debate as Gojo proves to be the strongest character in the series

In the upcoming installment of Jujutsu Kaisen, chapter 235, titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 13, the series delivers the answer fans have been looking for: Is Gojo Satoru genuinely the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe?

This chapter opens with Gojo completely regrowing his right arm as Agito is seen knocked out nearby. The narration explains that the previous two Black Flashes have worked to increase Gojo’s output. Following this, Gojo employs a third Black Flash against Mahoraga, which provokes Sukuna even more.

In response to Sukuna's attempted retaliation, Gojo doesn't engage directly. Instead, he skillfully hurls Sukuna towards Mahoraga and unleashes a fourth Black Flash, targeting both adversaries. While the Shikigami attempts to shield Sukuna from the assault, it is ultimately overwhelmed and sent hurtling away.

Subsequently, Gojo initiates another incantation, prompting Sukuna to accurately anticipate the impending attack, which he identifies as a "Reversal: Red." Sukuna devises a strategy involving Mahoraga intercepting the attack and adapting to "Reversal: Red."

However, Gojo takes an unexpected approach by directing the assault upward, deviating from the expected trajectory. Sensing the impending danger, Sukuna urgently instructs Mahoraga to react swiftly.

In this intense sequence, Mahoraga pursues the "Reversal: Red" attack but faces an unexpected challenge as the devastating "Lapse: Blue" technique, responsible for Agito's destruction, remains in play and heads on a collision course with the newly introduced "Red."

Sukuna takes charge, instructing the Shikigami to prevent the impending collision. Just as Mahoraga is about to eliminate the "Lapse: Blue" with its adaptation, Gojo intervenes by appearing in front of it and forcefully pushing the Shikigami away, averting the collision.

Sukuna attempts to trigger an explosion with the "Reversal: Red" by launching a powerful Blood-Piercing style attack. Whether this attack is related to Max Elephant's water attack or an authentic Blood-Piercing technique remains unclear.

Nevertheless, Gojo counters Sukuna's maneuver, engaging him in a fierce confrontation. Despite Sukuna's belief that the Blood-Piercing attack was already underway, Gojo reinforces the "Lapse: Blue" with a new incantation, negating the effects of Sukuna's assault.

The “Reversal: Red” and “Lapse: Blue” collide as Gojo finishes his chant for “Hollow: Purple.” The attack blasts away everything in its vicinity, including Mahoraga’s wheel and Gojo himself. It destroys parts of the city and leaves Sukuna in a severely battered state with a missing left arm.

In a remarkable turn of events in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235, Gojo Satoru emerges from the intense clash unscathed. While the formidable "Hollow: Purple" attack did make contact with him, its unique composition of his cursed energy ensures that its impact is minimal on him.

Kusakabe perceptively notes that now that Mahoraga is incapacitated and Sukuna's gradual healing abilities are hampered, it becomes evident that the cursed king cannot utilize Domain Amplification any longer. Given these significant developments, it is unquestionably clear that Gojo has secured victory in the Battle of the Strongest.

What makes this chapter genuinely captivating is Gojo's tactical brilliance. He artfully sidesteps Sukuna's every attempt to counter his moves. His control over cursed energy and his mastery of space manipulation are on full display as he navigates the battle with finesse, leaving no room for doubt about his status as a sorcerer without equal in Jujutsu Kaisen.

