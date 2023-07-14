7 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 characters, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has begun and that brings up something that most anime fans are interested in, power levels. Determining who is the strongest in their favorite anime is something that most fans are passionate about, so it's no surprise that is also the case with the series, particularly with how many impressive characters they have.

They are curious about the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. While opinions may differ, here is a list based on the characters' feats and accomplishments until this point in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Satoru Gojo and the six other strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

7. Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta's role in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is not clear (Image via MAPPA).

While Yuta is one of the strongest characters in the entire series, there's no certainty about how much the season is going to cover. He shows up near the end of the Shibuya Incident arc, which is going to be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, but there is no certainty if he is going to show up in this section of the anime.

Regardless, Yuta was the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, both in the manga and the movie adaptation, and is a Special Grade Sorcerer. This only goes to show his natural talent for the craft. His natural capacity to be a sorcerer puts him leagues above the rest of his contemporaries and gives him the potential to be one of the strongest sorcerers of all time.

6. Toji Fushiguro

Toji is the major antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

If there is a character that fans were expecting to see animated in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, that was Toji Fushiguro. He is the main antagonist during Gojo's Past arc and is also the father of Megumi Fushiguro, one of the main characters of the series.

While Toji is part of the prestigious Zenin clan, he didn't have the capacity to use Cursed Techniques, making him a "failure" in that world. Renouncing the Zenin name, Toji took his ex-wife's last name, and became an assassin, being willing whatever it takes for money.

Despite not having the capacity to handle Cursed Energy, his physical strength, skill, tactical know-how, and hunger for combat made him a very dangerous foe. He was capable of defeating a young Satoru Gojo, who was already one of the most powerful sorcerers in existence.

5. Mahito

Mahito is going to return in the second portion of the season (Image via MAPPA).

Mahito was arguably the main antagonist in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen and he is set to return in the second one. The powerful Curse is going to be a major player during the Shibuya Incident arc and is bound to create a lot more chaos.

In terms of power, Mahito showed some difficulties while fighting the likes of the protagonist Yuji Itadori and Nanami Kento. However, it has to be said that he has the capacity to adapt and learn, so every time he has survived, he has gained the ability to improve. Considering that he is born out of human hatred, that gives him even more room to grow.

4. Suguru Geto

Suguru is a major player in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Suguru Geto is one of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, especially in the arc of Gojo's past. He is Gojo's best friend and Geto goes insane during the storyline, falling victim to his resentment and hatred of humans that can't use Cursed Energy, arguing that sorcerers shouldn't have to work for them.

When it comes to power, Geto is a prodigy and one of the few Special Grade Sorcerers in the series. He has the capacity to absorb Curses, becoming extremely powerful because of that. While he doesn't stack up to the likes of Gojo and others on this list, he is still a very capable foe.

3. Kenjaku

Kenjaku is going to be one of the best twists in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Kenjaku is a thousand-year-old evil sorcerer that has been stealing bodies for centuries to survive and now took over Suguru Geto's after Satoru Gojo killed the latter. Therefore, he has been able to gain Geto's abilities, including his capacity to store up Curses.

That, coupled with Kenjaku's centuries of experience, makes him one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. However, Kenjaku also knows a lot of different techniques, making him a very dangerous and capable antagonist in the entire franchise.

2. Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna is the most powerful Curse ever (Image via MAPPA).

Being the King of Curses, there was no way that Sukuna wasn't going to make it in the top two of this list. This character has been one of the major plot points of the series and he is bound to become even more important as the story progresses.

In that regard, even without having all the fingers that store a bit of his power, Sukuna is powerful enough to beat almost every single character in the series. Therefore, he is without a doubt the second most powerful individual in Jujutsu Kaisen, although the debate for the number one spot is still pretty much open in the manga.

1. Satoru Gojo

The most powerful character in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

There was no way Satoru Gojo wasn't going to make it to the top spot on this list. He is by far the strongest character in the entire series and has proven time and time again that he can deal with most Curses he faces. Even during his past arc, he was already one of the strongest sorcerers to ever live.

Satoru comes from one of the most powerful clans in existence, he is a natural prodigy and has shown the intelligence and know-how to read and defeat his opponents. Such has been his capacity for combat that he started teaching because he understood he couldn't do everything by else or no one would grow.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already begun (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already proven to be a massive hit among the anime community, with the fans celebrating the series' return after a couple of years. In that regard, there are several strong characters that deserve people's attention and many of them are going to prove their worth in this season.

