Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 teases a Digimon crossover with Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is well underway, and the first episode impressed the entire fanbase. The episode did a splendid job of giving all characters equal screen time. Utahime and Mei Mei were praised during the first half of the episode. Meanwhile, Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru took the spotlight in the second half of episode 1.

This episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was quintessential, as it gave fans some context about the sensitive mission that Geto and Gojo were assigned. During the interaction involving Geto, Gojo, and Yaga, something interesting happened that left the entire fanbase shocked. A reference to Digimon was made by the fan-favorite Gojo.

Digimon reference made in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 featured Koromon and its forms

During the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Yaga explained the mission and how the Star Plasma Vessel needs to reach Master Tengen in one piece. Master Tengen plays an integral role in the Jujutsu world since his powers are being used to hide the Jujutsu schools and maintain the barrier. However, Master Tengen needs to stop himself from evolving since the evolved version could lead to him becoming a threat to mankind.

This could happen because he would no longer have consciousness once the evolution is complete. This is why every 500 years, a Star Plasma Vessel is used to overwrite the body with information, thereby resetting the cursed technique. It was at this stage that Gojo Satoru said the following:

“I get it. It would be fine if he turned into MetalGreymon, but we cannot have him turn into SkullGreymon. So we have him start over from Koromon.”

This was a perfect reference that Gojo Satoru made in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. In the anime series Digimon, characters can evolve and receive new forms. In this case, the base form is Koromon, which can evolve into numerous beings.

One of them is Agumon, which evolves into Greymon and further evolves into MetalGreymon. From the Greymon stages, it can develop into various forms, two of them being SkullGreymon and MetalGreymon. MetalGreymon has consciousness and incredible firepower.

Meanwhile, SkullGreymon is a Digimon that emphasizes combat way too much. It clung on to life to such an extent that the body completely dissolved and only retained its skeletal structure. It displays absolutely no intelligence in the Digimon series.

Since this is the case, the very existence of SkullGreymon threatens the survival of other Digimons surrounding it. It was the perfect example to understand the mission assigned to Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

In the upcoming set of episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Gojo and Geto will have to give their best to escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen safely. Two of the best Jujutsu sorcerer students were summoned because the location of the Star Plasma Vessel had been leaked.

There are two organizations - Q and Time Vessel Association that seek to kill the vessel. Joining the latter is Toji Fushiguro, who will prove to be a tough enemy to deal with. Only time will tell if Gojo and Geto succeed in this mission.

