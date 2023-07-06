Twitter goes into overdrive as Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen joins Bleachverse as a Shinigami

Recently a fan-made image of Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen in a Shinigami's attire has blown up on Twitter. Several fans from both fandoms are ecstatic to see Gojo's unique Bleach look. Wearing the Shihakushou and a Captain's robe, Gojo's charisma has taken a new direction. In addition, the fan-made picture has also shown how Gojo's hollowfied form would look in Bleach.

Gojo, arguably the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, would definitely fit in as a Soul Reaper Captain in Tite Kubo's manga. His curse techniques would find a different dimension in the Bleachverse. So, fans of both the community have shown their love for the fan-made image of Gojo x Bleach.

"He looks so good": Fans on Twitter react as Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is given a Bleach-look

If the most powerful sorcerer of the Jujutsu world joins the Captains of the Gotei 13, the hollows, arrancars, and the Quincy would definitely have a tough time on their hand. At least the fan reaction to Gojo's fanart by @feenwege has suggested this. Fans are quite excited to see how Gojo, from Jujutsu Kaisen, would look in the Bleachverse.

In the fan-made image, Gojo is shown to be wearing a Shihakushou and the 6th division Captain's robe. Shihakusho is the traditional uniform worn by all the members of the Gotei 13 in Bleach. Similarly, the Captain's rob, which all the Gotei 13 Captains wear, symbolizes pride and shows their division at the back of the robe.

So, Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is wearing the 6th Division Captain, i.e., Byakuya Kuchiki's robe in the fan-made picture. The reason why Gojo is wearing the 6th Division Captain's robe is maybe because of his inherent 'Six Eyes,' which grants him extraordinary abilities. The Captain's robe is also distinctly designed to suit Gojo's personality and theme.

The aforementioned fan image also exhibited what Gojo's Zanpakuto would look like if he were a shinigami. His Zanpakuto is crooked at the end and has an awesome vibe to it.

Moreover, the image has also suggested how Gojo would look if he had mastered the Hollowfication technique in Bleach. In one segment of the image, half of his face is covered in Hollow Mask, which looks incredible. Despite all this, Gojo retains his signature eye patch and charisma.

Many fans also believe that if Gojo Satoru were to be in Bleach, he would have been best friends with Kisuke Urahara, a character from Bleach with a similar personality.

Final thoughts

It's always fun to speculate what sort of powers a character from an anime would have in another universe. Gojo's curse techniques, such as Red, Blue, and Hollow Purple, would have been insanely strong Kido-type abilities in Bleachverse. Furthermore, the fact that he was shown to be wearing Captain's robe would mean that he would definitely have Bankai.

Gojo's Bankai in Bleachverse could extend his domain expansion Unlimited Void and create a sort of illusionary spectacle for his opponents, similar to Shinji Hirako's Sakanade and Aizen's Kyoka Suigetsu.

In conclusion, it can be said that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of similarities with Tite Kubo's Bleach. The curses of the Jujutsu verse resemble the Hollows of Bleach. Additionally, Sukuna Ryomen also has certain similarities to White in Bleach.

Not only that, but Gege Akutami also said in an interview that he was greatly motivated by Tite Kubo's work. Therefore, to have a Gojo x Bleach fan-made picture only creates a cohesive atmosphere between the two fandoms.

As both Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach are going to clash this season, this Gojo x Bleach fan-made image has most certainly made both the fandom extremely happy and satisfied.

