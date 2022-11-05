Jujutsu Kaisen: The importance of Star Plasma Vessels, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 initially focused on a conversation between Yuki Tsukumo and Tengen, unveiling a surprising fact about the former's identity. Yuki's revelation as a former Star Plasma Vessel dramatically increased her significance in the series. Moreover, it raised several questions regarding why Tengen evolved, despite knowing it would make them a prime target.

Their conversation also posed a difficult ethical dilemma by revisiting the past and the tragic death of Riko Amanai, who was slated to merge with Tengen 12 years ago. This article discusses Tengen’s relation to the Star Plasma Vessels and the true role that they play in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

The Star Plasma Vessels play a major role in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe

Tengen’s relationship with Star Plasma Vessels

Tengen explains the constraints of their Cursed Technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145 first introduced Tengen in person, although they had been previously mentioned in the series multiple times. Tengen stated that their Innate Cursed Technique is Immortality, which grants them an infinite lifespan, although it doesn’t make them immune to age.

After a certain age, the cursed technique attempts to trigger an evolution of the user’s body and the technique itself, a change that can be stalled by having Tengen merge with a compatible Star Plasma Vessel. The Star Plasma Vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen is a person who is capable of merging with Tengen and stopping their evolution into a being with diminished self-awareness, whose ego extends beyond the body and becomes one with the world.

Kenjaku's past attempts to prevent Tengen from merging (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The series suggests that the immortal sorcerer must merge with a viable Vessel every 500 years to maintain their human form. However, Tengen’s evolution failed with Riko Amanai’s assassination in the Gojo’s Past arc. Tengen was no longer able to maintain their human form, and as they continued to evolve over the next 12 years, they became more of a cursed spirit than a human being.

Yuki’s comments in Jujutsu Kaisen chapters 145 and 202 suggest that a Vessel’s consciousness remains intact even after the merger, although their bodies assimilate with Tengen’s. The sorcerer revealed that she herself was also a former Star Plasma Vessel who had either refused to or failed to merge. She is also able to hear the “voices” of past Vessels who have merged with Tengen, though it is unclear if this is a power specific to Yuki or is wielded by all Star Plasma Vessels.

Why did Tengen evolve?

Yuki berates Tengen for their decision (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Chapter 202 showed Yuki asking Tengen if no other Star Plasma Vessels had appeared after Riko Amanai, but the immortal sorcerer countered by saying that no one else had the exceptional qualities which Amanai possessed. Their response angered Yuki, who believed that Tengen's choice to evolve and accept reality dishonored the sacrifice of the former Star Plasma Vessels, who had chosen to merge and prevent Tengen’s evolution.

The Star Plasma Vessels’ sacrifice extends beyond the ethical dilemma of forcing a teenager to choose the greater good over themselves. Tengen revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145 that in the past, Kenjaku had killed off the Star Plasma Vessel within a month of their birth in a bid to trigger the immortal sorcerer’s evolution. Chapter 202 suggested that Tengen might have stopped the evolution if they had chosen to merge with another Vessel, thus foiling Kenjaku’s plan.

Final thoughts

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the Star Plasma Vessel has the ability to single-handedly ruin Kenjaku’s plans to force the transformation of non-sorcerers in Japan. Considering that he spent centuries trying to kill off Vessels and Six Eyes users every time they appeared, it would not be too far-fetched to suspect that Kenjaku might have influenced the Time Vessel Association’s beliefs regarding Tengen’s divine status and manipulated them into ordering Riko Amanai’s assassination.

The importance of the Star Plasma Vessel in the series also builds up the anticipation for Yuki’s face-off against Kenjaku in the near future since there is a high probability that Choso will be defeated in his fight against Kenjaku.

