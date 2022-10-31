Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 reveals Yuki’s identity while Kenjaku arrives in search of Tengen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 201 set the stage for the next part of the Culling Game, rallying the U.S. into sending troops into Japan to abduct sorcerers. The chapter ended with Hana, Yuji, Megumi and Takaba rushing out of their hideout in Tokyo no. 1 colony.

With the manga being on hiatus for a week, fans expected chapter 202 to kickstart the chaos that will inevitably ensue in the colonies. But leaked spoilers revealed a startling truth about Yuki Tsukumo and the impending threat of Kenjaku absorbing Tengen. With the official English translation now available, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 summary and highlights

Yuki and Tengen talk about Riko Amanai

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202, titled Blood and Oil, opened with Yuki asking Tengen if there were any other Star Plasma Vessels after Amanai, with Tengen admitting that there were none with the exceptional qualities that Riko possessed. When Yuki demanded to know why Tengen had risked not merging with another Vessel, the immortal sorcerer stated that they had simply accepted reality.

Tengen explained that merging with a Star Plasma Vessel would temporarily reset their body and pause the evolution that aging brought about. Tengen might become a threat to humanity upon evolving, but they reasoned that they could retain their sanity using barrier techniques even after their ego spread beyond their body. They justified their decision to not evolve by believing that they would have inevitably ended up in this situation at some point.

Yuki’s outrage

Yuki's anger at Tengen's logic (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuki was incensed by the explanation, asking if it was reasonable to burden children with what was Tengen’s responsibility. She was especially indignant about the whole issue since Tengen themselves dismissed the failure to merge as something that was meant to be, while the Star Plasma Vessels lost their lives. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 implied that Yuki Tsukumo had refused to merge with Tengen and fulfill her role as a Vessel.

Yuki called Tengen a “crappy geezer,” sarcastically exclaiming that if Tengen’s explanation was reasonable, they might as well worship her for her wisdom. Tengen countered with a lighthearted joke about how she was technically a granny, although gender no longer applied to them. Yuki thought about the past, grumbling that she could have helped the Children of the Star organization if their aim was to simply prevent the merging, instead of killing off the Vessels.

Yuki can hear the voices of past Star Plasma Vessels (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Tengen revealed that Yuki could hear the voices of past Star Plasma vessels, unlike Tengen themselves. since the Vessels have become a part of them. Tengen asked Yuki to tell them what the voices were saying, but Yuki refused, stating that the immortal sorcerer would use those words to justify their decision to evolve. Tengen sighed, saying that they would have liked to talk to Yuki for a bit longer.

Choso detains Kenjaku

Kenjaku breaks Tengen's barrier (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 then moved on to show Kenjaku breaking through Tengen’s barrier and entering the area above the Tombs of the Star Corridor in search of Tengen on November 16. Choso intercepted him, with both threatening to kill each other. Kenjaku asked where Tengen was, and Choso replied that Tengen didn’t want to see him.

Kenjaku dismissed him as a dispensable pawn, declaring that the preparations for the merger between Tengen and the Japanese non-sorcerers had been completed and that the Culling Game had served its purpose. Choso began worrying about Yuji and the others and Kenjaku continued his monolog, stating that once he got his hands on Tengen, Japan and the world was doomed.

The outcome of Tengen’s assimilation with non-sorcerer

Yuki's theory regarding sorcerers (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kenjaku offered to show Choso one possible outcome of the merger between Tengen and the non-sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 showed their surroundings change into a movie theater, as Kenjaku began explaining what might happen. Readers were reminded of Yuki’s words during the Shibuya Incident arc, when she speculated that optimizing cursed energy through Tengen would cause people to become sorcerers.

Kenjaku revealed that he believed that to be the step which preceded the merger, and unlike Yuki, he didn’t want to create a world without cursed spirits. He admitted that Yuki’s thought process was similar to his own, since she entertained the possibility of sorcerers being used as a source of cursed energy.

Kenjaku's theory (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Kenjaku wanted to cause cursed spirits to evolve to the next stage to create a new form of cursed energy. He began citing his earlier experiments, including the creation of Death Painting wombs, but deemed them all to be too ordinary.

Tengen had earlier stated in Jujutsu Kaisen that with their evolution, their consciousness would become one with everyone in Japan, and Kenjaku predicted that since the immortal sorcerer would become more of a curse than a human being, their evolution would be akin to creating a cursed spirit with the cursed energy of a billion people.

Kenjaku’s motives enrage Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 showed the landscape return to normal with the end of kenjaku’s monolog. Choso asked what he would achieve out of this, to which Kenjaku stated that it would be fun. He wondered if the end result would end up looking like a clown, which he believed would be hilarious. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 ended with an infuriated Choso attacking Kenjaku with Blood Manipulation.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 suggested that Yuki Tsukumo would become important in upcoming chapters. It is unclear how powerful Kenjaku truly is, but many fans believe that Choso would die while trying to stop Kenjaku from reaching Tengen. If Choso fails to stop him, Yuki will be the next opponent who Kenjaku faces off against. The series is yet to reveal what Yuki’s Cursed Technique consists of, but it is obvious that she is a powerful sorcerer.

