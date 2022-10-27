Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 has fans worried about Choso's fate after confronting Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, bringing fans the highly-anticipated followup to Kenjaku’s negotiations with the United States. While the issue jumps forward in time to the contemporary series, fans will likely begin to see the repercussions of these negotiations in the upcoming issue and those beyond.

Furthermore, despite not starting the Sorcerer Hunt organized by Kenjaku, fans are praising Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 for its unforeseen plot twists and exciting events. While nothing is official until the official release is made available, fans have an exciting issue in store if spoilers are to be believed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202’s alleged spoilers have fans showing deep concern for Choso fighting Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 spoilers begin by focusing on Tengen and Yuki Tsukumo, who are discussing Riko Amanai, the Vessel whom Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto failed to protect. It was revealed that Yuki is also a former Star Plasma Vessel, despite not enjoying being considered one, prompting Tenge to say no one possessed the excellence she does as a Vessel.

Yuki asks Tengen why they took the risk of assimilating, which they respond to by calling it facing reality. They elaborate, saying that while an evolved Tengen may pose a risk to mankind, it’s important to consider what she thinks of the Tengen who failed to assimilate with Amanai 12 years prior.

Yuki gets enraged by this, cursing Tengen for making young children bear such weight. Yuki considers the past’s events, asking Tengen if he can still hear the voices of the past Vessels. He asks what happened to the past Vessels, which Yuki refuses to answer due to viewing it as Tengen attempting to absolve themselves of guilt.

ً @SOULFlNITE ／ it wasnt fine actually everything is awful CHOSO IS IN DANGER !!! ／ it wasnt fine actually everything is awful CHOSO IS IN DANGER !!! https://t.co/8HWSxYDJEJ

Their argument sputters out here as Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 then allegedly cuts to Choso versus Kenjaku after the latter breaks into the Tomb of the Star Corridor. Kenjaku muses on forcing Tengen to evolve and its consequences, giddily comparing himself to a child with crayons and blank paper. Choso asks him what he gains from his actions, to which Kenjaku simply says he finds it interesting as the issue ends.

😷😷😷 @_oikawas__ CHOSOOOO!! CHOSO!! CHOSOO!! NO, NOOO. YOU CAN'T BEAT HIM! HE HAS CURSED MANIPULATION AND TRANSFIGURATION. YOU'RE COOKED IF YOU GO ANY FURTHER. CHOSOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! CHOSOOOO!! CHOSO!! CHOSOO!! NO, NOOO. YOU CAN'T BEAT HIM! HE HAS CURSED MANIPULATION AND TRANSFIGURATION. YOU'RE COOKED IF YOU GO ANY FURTHER. CHOSOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! https://t.co/IcajO6hWQc

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202’s spoilers unsurprisingly have fans extremely worried about Choso's. Being one of the weaker characters, even when considering the fluidity of the Cursed Energy power system, many are genuinely afraid that Choso will die to Kenjaku. This is an incredibly likely possibility, causing many to share their love for Choso amidst expressing well wishes for his fate.

However, with Kenjaku having successfully invaded at least the exterior of the Tomb of the Star Corridor, it seems likely that bloodshed will be unavoidable.

Additionally, series author and illustrator Gege Akutami has historically punctuated major events such as this with a death or severe wounding of a character. With these two facts in mind, Choso’s being severely injured or killed seems all the more likely.

b @jentlechansoo if something happens to choso ill end gege fr if something happens to choso ill end gege fr

Void @Voidofmelancho1

I don't trust Gege though, Choso get behind me We finally get Choso back!!!! 🥺🖤🖤🖤🖤I don't trust Gege though, Choso get behind me We finally get Choso back!!!! 🥺🖤🖤🖤🖤 I don't trust Gege though, Choso get behind me 😭

That being said, these Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 202 spoilers are only alleging what the upcoming issue’s events may be. There’s still the possibility that the official release paints a much different picture, one which fans would do well to wait for.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes