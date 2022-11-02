Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers predict Choso’s last stand against Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 delved into the complicated and moral gray territory that Tengen’s merger with Star Plasma Vessels entailed. The chapter revealed Yuki Tsukumo’s identity as a former Vessel and suggested that she had refused to merge with the immortal sorcerer.

Chapter 202 then showed Kenjaku arriving above the Tombs of the Star Corridor in search of Tengen, where Choso intercepted him.

Kenjaku explained what he believed would be the outcome of Tengen's evolution and the transformation of Japanese non-sorcerers. When the Death Painting asked what Kenjaku would get out of this, he stated that it would be interesting to see what would truly happen.

Fans have anticipated that this battle will end with Choso’s demise, with Kenjaku being considerably more powerful in Suguru Geto’s body. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers also seem to predict a similar conclusion, giving fans a glimpse into the fight between Choso and his “father.”

What Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers reveal about the conflict between Kenjaku and Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers focus exclusively on the fight between Choso and Kenjaku. The raw scans show that Choso fights with the intent to force Kenjaku into revealing what abilities he possesses currently, so that Yuki and Tengen can get a headstart on figuring out how to deal with them.

The chapter also features Choso’s internal monolog where he states that he is not afraid of dying, motivated by his mother’s curse which constitutes half of him and his brothers.

But his efforts seem to be in vain as Kenjaku keeps fighting almost nonchalantly, using only low-level curses generated by Geto’s Cursed Spirit Manipulation, but still manages to severely injure the Death Painting.

When Choso asks Kenjaku what Yuji’s role in his plan is, Kenjaku flippantly remarks that Yuji is just a Vessel which has fulfilled its purpose. The phrasing suggests that Kenjaku does not even consider Yuji to be a person, talking about him as though he were an object.

Kenjaku adds that Yuji Itadori is the catalyst for the revolution, and as long as he lives on with Sukuna, chaos and catastrophe will continue to appear. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers show a furious Choso trying and failing to land a hit on his “father.” Kenjaku gloats that Geto’s Cursed Technique holds the power of an army and shows the real might of a special-grade sorcerer.

A defeated Choso mourns his inability to be a good older brother and protect his younger siblings. The raw scans show Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 ending with Choso regaining his motivation and standing up to fight once more, yelling “Death Painting brothers…FIRE!”

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 spoilers suggest that the difference in power between Choso and Kenjaku will become apparent in the upcoming chapter. The possibility of Choso dying is still very high, although his renewed vigor suggests that he still has a trick up his sleeve.

Though unlikely, the other Death Painting wombs that remain in the storehouse outside the Tombs might somehow awaken and come to their oldest brother’s aid, turning the tables against Kenjaku.

In the worst-case scenario, Choso's death will be similar to Muta Kokochi's demise at the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc, becoming a source of information necessary for stopping Kenjaku.

