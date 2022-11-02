Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203: Release date, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 will be released on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 12 AM (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series as well as on the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 202 revealed some startling facts about Yuki Tsukumo’s origins and acted as a prelude to Choso and Kenjaku’s fight as the latter broke into the Tombs of the Star Corridor in his quest to force Tengen’s evolution.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203

Global release date

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga uploads new chapters on a weekly basis, with spoilers and raw scans appearing earlier in the week. The official english translation of chapter 203 is scheduled to be available worldwide on licensed streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (November 6, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (November 6, 2022)

British Time: 4PM BST (November 6, 2022)

European Time: 5PM CEST (November 6, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (November 6, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (November 6, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (November 7, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (November 7, 2022)

Where to read

Choso and Yuji part in chapter 146 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 will be available on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites for the series. Both websites allow readers to access the three latest chapters of the series for free.

To access older chapters, readers will require a paid subscription. Chapter 203 will be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app as well, where readers will need to sign up for a paid subscription to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203

Choso attacks Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 203 will likely jump straight into the fight between Kenjaku and Choso, with the latter already having made the first move. Most fans agree that in Suguru Geto’s body, Kenjaku is much stronger than Choso and their fight will most likely end with the Death Painting Womb’s death.

What makes this confrontation even more tragic is the fact that Kenjaku is technically Choso’s parent, since he possessed Noritoshi Kamo’s body during his experiments regarding the creation of human-curse hybrids. If Choso is killed off in the upcoming chapter itself, chapter 203 might also show Yuki Tsukumo entering the battlefield and facing off against Kenjaku.

However, taking mangaka Gege Akutami’s unpredictability in account, there is a possibility that the upcoming chapter will leave the Choso vs. Kenjaku battle as a cliffhanger while providing updates about the situation in the various colonies in the days following the addition of new players to the Culling Game and preceding Kenjaku’s arrival at the Tombs.

A brief summary of chapter 202

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 began with Yuki asking Tengen why they did not merge with another Star Plasma Vessel after Riko Amanai was killed. The conversation not only revealed Yuki’s identity as a former Vessel, but also established that she resented the merging process, despite knowing that it was for the greater good.

Tengen also stated that Yuki can hear the voices of past Star Plasma Vessels who have already merged with them. But Yuki refused to tell the immortal sorcerer what the voices were saying, knowing that Tengen would use those words to justify their decision to evolve.

Kenjaku guessing the outcome of Tengen's evolution (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 202 then moved on to Kenjaku's entrance into the Tombs of the Star Corridor, where he was intercepted by Choso. Kenjaku explained his theory regarding the outcome of Tengen’s evolution, and upon Choso asking what he would gain from this, he stated that he found it interesting. Choso was enraged by Kenjaku's response, and the chapter ended with him attacking Kenjaku with Blood Manipulation.

