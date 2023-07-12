Age of every Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 character, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiered with its first episode last week, bringing with it the exciting return of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s manga series. With the first episode impressing fans and viewers everywhere, many can’t wait to see what’s next for the second season, which is focused on a brand-new storyline.

Fans, especially those who are only acquainted with the events of the anime, feel a certain disconnect between the events of the first season and the second season, inevitably creating issues pertaining to their understanding of the series' timeline. For many anime-only fans, one of the most confusing aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 thus far has been the fact that the series starts in the past, prior to even season 1’s events.

Thankfully, there’s an easy answer and explanation to this, which stems from the fact that the first arc, which the second season adapts, serves as a prequel to the mainline series’ events. However, this has in turn raised questions from fans regarding how old some of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 characters are, especially those who appeared in the first season’s events.

Disclaimer: This article contains Season 2 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 character ages are one of fans’ main questions heading into second episode

rizzle @rizzle_writes Happy Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 day. Let us cry together 🥲 For those who have no idea what the show is about, Season 2 is basically a flashback to the JJK version of the Maraurders' era. Happy Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 day. Let us cry together 🥲 For those who have no idea what the show is about, Season 2 is basically a flashback to the JJK version of the Maraurders' era. https://t.co/9w6p6qcnFE

Understandably, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 characters whose ages fans are most concerned with are those who appeared in the first season’s events. This includes Suguru Geto, Satoru Gojo, Mei Mei, Ieiri Shoko, Utahime Iori, and more. Such curiosity is unsurprising, as the ages of these characters during season 2’s events thus far help to establish a timeline for anime-only fans.

The current arc, which season 2 is adapting, takes place 11 years prior to the start of the series. This makes Utahime 20 years old, Geto 16 years old, Gojo 17 years old, Shoko 17 years old, Kento Nanami 16 years old, and Masamichi Yaga 36 years old. Mei Mei doesn’t have a confirmed age but is likely to be roughly the same age as Yaga.

On the topic of those characters who first appear chronologically in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, this includes Toji Fushiguro, Shiu Kong, Yu Haibara, Mimiko Hasaba, Nanako Hasaba, Misato Kuroi, and Riko Amanai. Most of these characters appear in person exclusively within Gojo’s Past arc, with exceptions including Mimiko and Nanako.

Unfortunately, some of these characters don’t have official ages like Mei Mei. This includes Shiu Kong and Toji Fushiguro, with Kong likely being in his late 30s or early 40s and Toji likely being in his mid-30s. Haibara is 17 years old, Mimiko and Nanako are both 5 years old as twins, Kuroi is 31 years old, and Riko is 14 years old.

M7 Dee @KickDee JuJutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 review [no spoilers]



Honestly not a whole lot happened in the first episode, just laying some foundation to the flashback episodes by showing us the characters and how they used to interact with each other.



Still has great animation, 7/10 JuJutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 review [no spoilers]Honestly not a whole lot happened in the first episode, just laying some foundation to the flashback episodes by showing us the characters and how they used to interact with each other.Still has great animation, 7/10

This leaves characters who do appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and are considered to be fairly central characters to the series’ contemporary events overall. This includes Megumi Fushiguro, his sister Tsumiki, and Tengen, who has been mentioned in the second season but has so far not been shown.

Easily the most complex one to discuss of these three is Tengen, who is technically immortal and has been alive since Kenjaku’s original life since he is shown to know Kenjaku. Therefore, he’s at least 1200 years old and would be 11 years younger than he is in the contemporary series during season 2’s events thus far. Finally, Megumi would be roughly 5 years old, with Tsumiki likely being 6 years old due to being one grade older and having no confirmed age.

Below is a table with the ages of all Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 characters mentioned above:

Name Age Suguru Geto 16 years old Satoru Gojo 17 years old Mei Mei Mid 30s Utahime Iori 20 years old Ieiri Shoko 17 years old Kento Nanami 16 years old Masamichi Yaga 36 years old Shiu Kong Late 30s/early 40s Toji Fushiguro Mid 30s Yu Haibara 17 years old Mimiko Hasaba 5 years old Nanako Hasaba 5 years old Mistao Kuroi 31 years old Riko Amanai 14 years old Megumi Fushiguro 5 years old Tsumiki Fushiguro 6 years old Tengen Immortal, but at least 1200 years old

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes