Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 becomes the highest-rated episode in the series' history

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has shattered all records and has become the highest-rated episode in the series' history. The episode showcased a flawlessly animated battle between Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro, which ended with Gojo being defeated in a pool of his own blood.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has garnered a rating of 9.7 on IMDb, with over two thousand people giving the episode a perfect 10/10 rating. The episode's hype is evident all over Twitter, where fans are gushing and expressing delight over the episode's animation style and execution.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 currently boasts a 9.7 IMDb rating

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has set a new benchmark for the series with its flawless animation, smooth action sequences, and overall pacing. The episode saw Toji Fushiguro defeating Gojo Satoru, leaving him at death's door. The Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai, was also shot dead by Toji during this episode.

Season 2 episode 3, titled Hidden Inventory Part 3, is currently the highest-rated episode in the history of the series, boasting a rating of 9.7 on IMDb by garnering an impressive 10/10 rating from 2000+ users.

However, like every other series, the episode has been review bombed by fans of other anime, who gave it a one out of ten score on IMDb to bring down its overall rating. Luckily, IMDb weighs the ratings accordingly to prevent the episode's overall score from being affected by such review bombs.

5000+ users rate every Jujutsu Kaisen episode, which leaves the possibility of the overall score of season 2 episode 3 coming down to 9.6 or 9.5 as more people rate the episode.

Currently, the episode has been rated by over 2500 users, which means that many users are yet to rate the episode. These ratings will determine if season 2 episode 3 will remain the top-rated episode in the series.

The second highest rated episode in the series, titled Nonstandard, boasts a rating of 9.6 on IMDb, with over 7200 people having rated the episode. The episode was rated 10/10 by 5700+ people and was review bombed by 485 users with a 1/10 score.

Thus, the difference between the second-highest and the current top-rated Jujutsu Kaisen episode is not astronomical. Season 2 episode 3, might just lose the crown as the highest-rated episode as more users vote the episode.

On top of that, the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen episode will see round 2 of the battle between Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro commence. In episode 4, we will likely see Gojo finally unlock his true potential. The first round may have been a resounding victory for Toji, but the second round will be a Satoru show.

Thus, season 2 episode 4 can become the new highest-rated episode of the series. It will be interesting to see who the crown goes to at the end of the season, as there are many action-packed episodes yet to come which'll be a landmark in the history of Jujutsu Kaisen.

