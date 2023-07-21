Did Satoru Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? The strongest sorcerer's status, explained

Satoru Gojo, one of the fan-favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, has met a tragic fate in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Satoru Gojo has been considered the strongest sorcerer on the show. But it seems like he has been pushed to the edge in the latest season.

As the third episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 aired earlier today, fans were stunned and raised the question, “Did Satoru Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?” But fans can rest tension-free about Gojo being alive because Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is currently depicting Gojo’s past, so there will be some way in which Gojo will come back and clear the fans’ confusion.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Satoru Gojo faced a tragic fate at the hands of Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 has finally depicted the ability of Toji Fushiguro through his attacks on Satoru Gojo. Gojo, who contains limitless cursed energy and is considered the strongest, has been pushed to the edge of being dead. So, the question is, “Did Satoru Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?” The answer is no.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is currently adapting the Hidden Inventory arc, also known as Gojo’s Past arc, so it can be assured that Gojo will be coming back. But apparently, it seems like Gojo is dead after Toji Fushiguro stabbed him in the throat with the weapon called the “Inverted Spear of Heaven.”

Gojo getting stabbed by Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 (Image via Mappa)

This weapon is capable of nullifying Gojo’s infinite technique, which allows Toji Fushiguro to stab him. Also, as Toji doesn’t contain any cursed energy, Gojo couldn’t detect his presence and fall for his trap. As a result, Gojo gets stabbed by Toji and is now on the verge of death.

However, it seems that Gojo still hasn’t figured out the Reverse Cursed Technique. After this incident, it is high time for Gojo to use the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his wounds.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 (Image via Mappa)

Moreover, Gojo’s Six Eyes can detect danger way ahead, so he may have plans to come back and face off against Toji Fushiguro again. However, it could be too late to complete the mission, as Toji seems to have also killed Riko Amanai and is about to face off against Geto Suguru.

Final thoughts

Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, being severely attacked and pushed to the edge is a shocking incident for fans. Besides getting stunned by Toji Fushiguro’s capability, fans are wondering: did Satoru Gojo die in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? But as Gojo exists in the present and is mentoring Itadori Yuji and others, there must be some way in which he will come back.

But even if Gojo comes back from the tragic fate he faced, it might be too late because Riko Amanai already seems dead, and it remains to be seen whether Geto can push off Toji because the latter has already taken down Gojo.

As the story unfolds in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans will gradually know how Satoru Gojo will come back and face off against Toji again. Additionally, the story of the season is about to take a significant turn as Riko Amanai seems unable to merge with Master Tengen now.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.