Jujutsu Kaisen: How did Toji Fushiguro break the "Chains of Fate"? Explained

The introduction of Toji Fushiguro in the Jujutsu Kaisen series was undoubtedly a game-changing event that completely altered the course of the story. Even after his death, his actions had lasting effects on not only the overarching narrative, but also on some of the most important characters of the series.

As such, Toji's importance to the narrative certainly cannot be denied. He is the sole reason behind the current events of the story, which was further confirmed by Master Tengen in chapter 145 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as they described Toji as the man who broke the 'Chains of Fate' and destroyed all of their predetermined destinies.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Explaining how Toji Fushiguro changed everyone's fate by killing Riko Amanai

Toji Fushiguro as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145, Yuji Itadori, along with the rest of the sorcerers at Jujutsu High, paid a visit to Master Tengen's chamber to get some answers regarding Kenjaku's plan.

This chapter featured the revelation of Kenjaku's true goal, which was to force the evolution of all human beings in Japan by merging them with Master Tengen. Although it was previously stated that it was impossible for any living being other than a Star Plasma Vessel to merge with Tengen, the fact that the latter had evolved way past their humanity made it feasible for them to merge with anyone.

Furthermore, Tengen's evolution turned them into more of a Cursed Spirit than a human being, which meant that they were now a direct target for Cursed Spirit Manipulation, a powerful ability that is currently in Kenjaku's possession.

According to Tengen, they are connected to the Star Plasma Vessel and the Six Eyes by fate. As they further explained, in the past, Kenjaku lost twice to users of the Six Eyes. Due to this, he opted not to risk facing defeat once again and killed the next Star Plasma Vessel and Six Eyes user less than a month after they were born.

However, the Six Eyes user and the Star Plasma Vessel continued to appear on the day of the merging, regardless of Kenjaku's actions. Therefore, the ancient sorcerer switched up his plans and decided to seal the next Six Eyes user, which led him to search for the Prison Realm to achieve his goal.

Considering that two users of the Six Eyes cannot appear at the same time, Kenjaku's plan of sealing them would have been the most effective one to date. That said, something unexpected ended up happening 11 years before the current events of the story, when the Sorcerer Killer, Toji Fushiguro, interrupted the cycle.

Toji vs Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (image via MAPPA)

As per Tengen, Toji's appearance and actions changed everyone's fate in the story. They described him as an anomaly who had 'escaped from Cursed Energy'. Since he was the only human to have escaped through the power of Heavenly Restriction, he ended up breaking the 'Chains of Fate' and destroying everyone's destinies.

By killing Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel of the modern era, and putting Satoru Gojo, the latest user of the Six Eyes, at death's door, Toji caused a massive shift in the natural order of events. His preventing Tengen's merger with the Star Plasma Vessel forced them to evolve past their humanity, which resulted in their current humanoid appearance.

Lastly, Toji's actions ended up making things easier for Kenjaku, as Riko's death sent Suguru Geto down a dark path, which eventually resulted in his death. This gave Kenjaku the exact opportunity he required, as he took over Geto's body and got hold of his Cursed Spirit Manipulation ability. Furthermore, after he acquired the Prison Realm, he used Geto's appearance to catch Gojo off-guard and seal him.

Thereby, Toji Fushiguro ended up altering the course of the entire story with his actions, which inadvertently worked in Kenjaku's favor.

Final Thoughts

Despite his villainous actions, Toji Fushiguro is massively popular among Jujutsu Kaisen fans, who often consider him to be one of the most important characters of the series. Seeing as how he kickstarted the current events of the story with his appearance in the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, this statement stands true.