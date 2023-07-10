What is a Star Plasma Vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

With the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans witnessed Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto being assigned the mission to bring the Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen. The mission was given to them by Lord Tengen themselves as they wanted to make sure that the person was escorted safely to them.

The episode saw a then-second-year teacher Masamichi Yaga inform Gojo and Geto about their mission. They needed to protect and escort a girl named Riko Amanai from assassins who were trying to get Tengen to evolve. That said, what is a Star Plasma Vessel, and how does one help Tengen?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What is a Star Plasma Vessel's significance?

Lord Tengen as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Lord Tengen is an immortal sorcerer, who has been alive since the Nara period. While they have the ability to stay alive for eternity, it does not mean that they would not age. This means that Tengen cannot escape their body physically changing with age.

Once Tengen reaches a certain stage of immortality, i.e., every 500 years, their body attempts to change its composition and evolve into a higher being. However, this process causes the self-awareness and will to exist for a user to diminish, making the user a shell of their former self.

Thus, Tengen themselves and the superiors at Jujutsu High were worried that Tengen's evolution could bring forth a disaster for Jujutsu High and the world.

Riko Amanai as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

To avoid such a future, Lord Tengen is supposed to merge with a capable Star Plasma Vessel after every 500 years. They needed to do this during the time of evolution to stop their body from evolving into a higher being. This will help them rewrite their body's information, stopping the evolution until the next 500 years.

Star Plasma Vessels are young women who possess the potential to help Lord Tengen refresh their immortality by merging with them. Riko Amanai from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 possesses high potential as a vessel and thus Tengen sent Gojo and Geto to retrieve her so that he could merge with her.

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

That said, not all vessels are the same, as each vessel has different potential when compared to others. Moreover, these vessels can communicate with each other even if one person has already merged with Tengen.

Only one other vessel has appeared in the series till now, Yuki Tsukumo.

Why were people targeting the Star Plasma Vessel?

Toji Fushiguro as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

There are two groups that are after the Star Plasma Vessel - Group Q and Star Religious Group. Group Q is an organization filled with jujutsu sorcerers who want to take over the jujutsu world by having Lord Tengen lose all reason.

Meanwhile, Star Religious Group is an organization filled with non-jujutsu users. They worship Tengen and wish that they evolve into their true self. As per them, Tengen merging with the Star Plasma Vessel would make them impure.

