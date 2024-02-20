Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 subtly confirms why Kenjaku created Yuji (& it was always for Sukuna)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 was perhaps the most eventful and brutal chapter of the series in recent memory. Not only did it feature Ryomen Sukuna bringing an end to his visceral fight against Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu by severely wounding them, but it also saw the long-awaited return of Maki Zenin, who blindsided the King of Curses with a familiar attack.

That said, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 also featured a pretty important scene, where the Jujutsu sorcerers were seen having a conversation about saving Megumi's soul. While the conversation made it clear that it was impossible for two souls to become one, it also subtly confirmed the reason behind Yuji's creation.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 confirms the true reason behind Yuji's existence

Perhaps one of the most shocking twists of the Jujutsu Kaisen series was the revelation of Kenjaku as Yuji Itadori's mother in chapter 143 of the manga. Apparently, the ancient sorcerer had used his brain-swapping ability to take over the body of Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori, at some point in time and gave birth to him.

From the beginning of the series, Yuji Itadori was shown to possess superhuman levels of strength, speed, and endurance. Furthermore, he served as the perfect vessel for the reincarnation of Ryomen Sukuna, following which, it was revealed that a person like Yuji is born every thousand years.

As such, it was deduced that Kenjaku had created Yuji for the sole purpose of serving as a compatible vessel for the King of Curses. However, Yuji proved to be more than just a mere vessel, as he was able to retain control of his body most of the time. Additionally, it was once stated by Sukuna himself that Yuji's body was more like a prison for him.

Sukuna and Yuji being two parts of the same soul has been subtly hinted at in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 (image via MAPPA)

That said, a recent fan theory on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that not only was Yuji created solely for Sukuna, but they are actually two parts of the same soul, as it was seemingly confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251.

After Yuji attacked Sukuna with his newly-acquired Blood Manipulation technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, there was a brief flashback scene that saw the former conversing with his allies about the plan to rescue Megumi Fushiguro's soul.

The scene starts with Yuji informing his allies that on a general level, two souls couldn't combine and become one, even if they were mixed to some degree. Apparently, he learned about this information from the Special Grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo's notes, which gave him a lot of insight into the connection between two souls, which in turn, helped him formulate his plan.

Yuji finally reunites with Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 (image via MAPPA)

Following this, Choso asked if Yuji and Sukuna were a special case since the souls of the two had become mixed to a point where they would have been considered as one. He followed it up by saying that he himself could not feel a single trace of the soul that once inherited his own body.

While this conversation may not seem like much at first, it has a deeper meaning. Although Yuji may have been created with the intention of serving as the perfect vessel for Sukuna, it's important to note that he also became a cage for the latter.

By being the vessel for the King of Curses, Yuji became aware of the contours of the soul. However, their souls were so closely knit together, that many people thought that they had become one and the same. Furthermore, it was once stated by Satoru Gojo, that in due time, Sukuna's Cursed Techniques will be etched into Yuji's body, as their souls would merge together eventually.

As such, it can be deduced that Yuji and Sukuna aren't two different souls, but rather, two parts of the same soul. This theory also aligns with the fact that their connection was stated to be a special case in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251. Their compatibility, coupled with the fact when Mahito touched Yuji's soul, he ended up touching Sukuna's as well, is a major factor supporting the theory. However, this might also be due to the two of them sharing the same body.

At the end of the day, Sukuna and Yuji being the two parts of the same soul is just another interesting fan theory that would deepen the connection between the two. This theory initially gained traction when Gojo insinuated that Yuji might be the only one whose soul could be merged with Sukuna's.

From thereon, it has been heavily implied several times in the story that Yuji's connection to the King of Curses may extend beyond that of simply being a vessel for the latter.

Final Thoughts

The rivalry between Yuji and Sukuna has been one of the most compelling and captivating aspects of Gege Akutami's magnum opus. Although things currently look bleak for the former in the recently released Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, fans are hopeful that they will get to witness Yuji being the one to end Sukuna's reign of terror.