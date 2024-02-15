Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 leaks confirm Yuji Itadori can use Choso's technique

The recent leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 saw Yuji Itadori get another power-up during his ongoing battle against Ryomen Sukuna. This also confirmed a theory that has been massively popular among fans for a long time.

Considering that Yuji and Choso are canonically half-brothers, fans have been theorizing that the former would sooner or later learn how to use Choso's Blood Manipulation Technique, which is one of the most dangerous and versatile techniques in the series.

Fortunately for fans, their theory came true according to the leaks of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, as Yuji was seen using Blood Manipulation to get a momentary advantage in his fight against Sukuna.

Yuji Itadori uses Blood Manipulation against Ryomen Sukuna as per Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 leaks

Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu took on the King of Curses in a head-on fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250, which turned out to be one of the most brutal chapters in recent memory.

In the now available leaks of chapter 251, fans got to witness the long-awaited fight between the three characters reach its climax, as Yuji and Yuta inflicted considerable damage on their opponent. It featured the two protagonists going all-out against the King of Curses, as they used every weapon in their arsenal to rescue Megumi and end Sukuna's reign of terror.

In one of the most crucial moments of the fight, Yuta cut off one of Sukuna's hands. At the same time, Yuji made the blood that he previously spit on Sukuna's face explode, which was all that fans needed to see to confirm that the former could use the Blood Manipulation technique.

Yuji making the blood on Sukuna's face explode in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 leaks led fans to realize that this technique was none other than Choso's Supernova technique, which was an original move created by the latter after honing the Blood Manipulation technique for over 150 years.

Along with Piercing Blood, Supernova has been shown as one of the deadliest extensions of Blood Manipulation, as it detonates several orbs of condensed blood and fires blood bullets in every direction. It can also be turned into a large blood sphere that would explode upon detonation, making it an even more devastating attack.

Interestingly, Supernova was once used by Choso during his first battle against Yuji in the Shibuya arc, which makes the latter learning this technique all the more meaningful.

Yuji Itadori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (image via MAPPA)

Considering that Choso created this technique, some may think that he was the one who taught Yuji Itadori about it. However, in chapter 244 of the manga, Yuji was seen thanking Noritoshi Kamo for teaching him many valuable things since Choso apparently didn't fare well at the job.

This moment led almost every reader to theorize that Kamo and Choso had tried to teach Yuji the Blood Manipulation technique, giving him an undeniable edge against the King of Curses. That said, it's also possible that Kamo only taught him the basics of the technique and how to use it properly in battle, whereas Choso might have taught him about its versatility.

At this point in the story, Yuji Itadori has displayed superhuman levels of strength and endurance. He can now use the Reversed Cursed Technique alongside Blood Manipulation, making his chances of defeating his bitter rival even higher.